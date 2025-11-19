142 Assistant Professors selected for Govt Medical Colleges

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board has declared the subject-wise examination results for the recruitment of 142 Assistant Professors across various departments in government medical colleges. The selected faculty members will soon receive their initial postings in different medical colleges of the state. With the appointment of Assistant Professors, the existing shortage of faculty in medical colleges will be addressed, resulting in an improved academic environment for students and enhanced health services for patients in the associated hospitals.

To fill permanent positions of Assistant Professors in state medical colleges, the Department of Medical Education, under the directions of Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, had forwarded a requisition to the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board for direct recruitment to 439 vacant posts. In accordance with this, the selection board conducted the recruitment process as per the prescribed norms and has now declared the final subject-wise results. A total of 142 specialist doctors have been selected across more than two dozen departments.

These include: Anaesthesia – 16; Anatomy, Pediatrics, and Biochemistry – 7 each; Blood Bank, Radiotherapy, and Dermatology – 3 each; Community Medicine and Pathology – 12 each; Dentistry – 2; Emergency Medicine and Forensic Medicine – 1 each; General Medicine, General Surgery, Respiratory Medicine, and Pharmacology – 5 each; Microbiology and Orthopaedics – 9 each; Obstetrics & Gynaecology – 8; Ophthalmology – 4; ENT, Psychiatry, and Physiology – 6 each.

All selected Assistant Professors will soon receive their initial postings across government medical colleges in the state. Their appointment will significantly enhance teaching and training quality, benefiting medical students and ensuring better healthcare services for patients in associated hospitals.

“The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board has announced the selection results for 142 Assistant Professors across more than two dozen departments in government medical colleges. The selected faculty members will soon be appointed to medical colleges. With permanent faculty in place, teaching, training, and research activities in the colleges will improve substantially, benefiting medical students,” stated Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Medical Health & Medical Education, Uttarakhand.