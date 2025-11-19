Portals of Madmaheshwar Temple close for winters amid Vedic chants

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 18 Nov: The portals of the Second Kedar, Madmaheshwar Temple, located in Rudraprayag district, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season this morning at 8 a.m. The closure of the portals was conducted at the auspicious hour of Margashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi under Swati Nakshatra. The temple had been adorned with floral decorations since yesterday in preparation for the ritual.

More than 350 devotees, along with officials and staff of the Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), representatives from the Forest Department, and the local administration, were present to witness the sacred event. The process of closing the temple began early this morning at Brahma Muhurta, when the temple was opened for devotees to offer darshan and prayers. Following the morning rituals, the sealing of the sanctum sanctorum began at 7 a.m.

The presiding priest performed the ritual of placing the self-manifest Shivling of Madmaheshwar into a state of samadhi in the presence of BKTC Chief Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, BKTC member Prahlad Pushpwan and the Panch Gondari right holders. At precisely 8 a.m., the temple gates were formally closed amidst resonant chants of ‘Jai Ghosh’ in reverence to Madmaheshwar.

Subsequent to the closure, the chal vigrah (movable idol) of Madmaheshwar, placed in a palanquin (doli), was taken in a ceremonial circumambulation of the temple premises before departing for its first halt at Gondar. BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi extended his greetings to the devotees on the occasion and urged them to seek spiritual merit by visiting the winter pilgrimage sites of the Deities until their respective portals are closed. BKTC Vice-Presidents Rishi Prasad Sati and Vijay Kaprwan also conveyed their congratulations on the successful conclusion of the temple’s annual pilgrimage season.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Prasad Thapliyal stated that despite the challenging terrain, over 22,000 pilgrims visited the Second Kedar Madmaheshwar during this year’s yatra. He added that, following the closure, the chal vigrah doli is on its journey towards Gondar for the first overnight halt. BKTC Media In-charge Harish Gaur stated that the procession of the doli will rest at Rakeshwari Temple in Ransi tomorrow night, and at Giria on Thursday, 20 November. On Friday, 21 November, the doli will reach its winter abode at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Preparations are already underway at Omkareshwar Temple to welcome the arrival of the doli of Madmaheshwar.

A three day, Madmaheshwar Mela (Fair) will be held in Ukhimath upon the arrival of Lord Madmaheshwar’s doli at the Omkareshwar Temple, its winter seat. Preparations for the fair have already begun. The fair will begin on 20 November and will continue until 22 November. People from far and wide come to attend this Mela every year.