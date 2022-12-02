DM Sonika, SSP DS Kunwar hold meeting on preparations for President’s Doon visit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Dec: District Magistrate Sonika and Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar jointly convened a meeting at the Rishiparna Auditorium here, today, regarding the preparations and arrangements for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu.

It may be recalled that President Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the Doon University Convocation on 9 December while, a day earlier, she will participate in a programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

Both, the DM and SSP gave necessary directions to the officers with regard to the preparations. After this, the two also visited and inspected the programme site at Doon University.

The District Magistrate instructed the officials of various departments to ensure fool proof arrangements. Instructions regarding repair of roads along the possible route, lopping of trees, cleanliness drive, continuous supply of drinking water and power at the programme site and uninterrupted telephonic and internet connectivity were issued to the PWD, Forest Department, NHAI, Jal Sansthan, UPCL, BSNL and the Municipal Corporation. Instructions to clean up the Helipad area were also issued.

Sonika also instructed the Chief Medical Officer Dehradun to conduct RTPCR tests 72 hours before on the officers and employees working in close proximity, keeping a team of doctors deployed with equipment and ambulances at all programme venues and fleets. The District Magistrate also gave instructions to deploy liaison officers along with officers/personnel.

In the meeting, Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar instructed the officers of all the departments to make arrangements strictly as per the norms in this regard while preparing the route plan, the officers of the police and district administration to make arrangements in coordination with the officers of the line departments.