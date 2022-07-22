DM, SSP review arrangements for Kanwar Yatra in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jul: District Magistrate Sonika and Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar jointly reviewed the various arrangements and preparations made for the Kanwar Yatra, at the Municipal Auditorium in Rishikesh, today.

The District Magistrate, along with the Zonal and Sector Magistrates appointed by the Administration for the Kanwar Yatra, issued necessary directions after meeting with the officers in-charge of the Zonal and Sectors appointed by the Police Department to manage the Yatra. She instructed the Tehsildar, Rishikesh, that correspondence be initiated with the Railways for the repair of the road near the railway station. Along with this, the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation was asked to ensure that stray animals roaming on the roads are removed. Along with this, the District Panchayat Department was instructed to make arrangements for lighting on the travel route in rural areas.

Sonika directed the officers concerned to ensure sanitation on the travel route, availability of drinking water, arrangement of bio toilets, protection from animals, spraying of insecticides, making arrangements for lighting, deployment of ambulances at various places, display of rate cards on vehicles, hotels, restaurants and food shops. She further directed the sector and zonal magistrates appointed by the police and district administration to share each other’s numbers among themselves and conduct the yatra in coordination.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar directed the officers to share their numbers with the zonal and sector in-charges and magistrates, so that arrangements could be made for information exchange and coordination. He also instructed the police to be highly vigilant from the perspective of security.