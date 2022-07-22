U’khand Tech Varsity VC interacts with Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 20 Jul: The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University, Dr Onkar Singh, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Dr Singh has also been the Vice Chancellor of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, Gorakhpur, and Uttar Pradesh Technical University before this.

While congratulating Dr Onkar Singh, the Governor said the university has a big role to play in the technical field. He said that the university should maintain a policy of zero corruption and academic transparency. The Governor said that special attention should be paid to the quality of education and also expected that the university should become a centre of excellence to promote innovation. He said that transparency should be increased in the university through digital solutions.

Dr Singh said that the university is committed to implementing the New Education Policy from this session onwards. The contribution of colleges affiliated to the University will be ensured to meet the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

He also assured that digitisation would be promoted. The effort would be made that, at the earliest, 100 percent evaluated answer sheets would be available online for the perusal of the students. Transparency will be brought in the evaluation of answer sheets, also.