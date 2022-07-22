UPES, Wipro GE Healthcare to set up ‘Skill Development Lab’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jul: UPES School of Health Sciences & Technology has signed an exclusive partnership with Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, to jointly launch the BTech Biomedical Engineering programme at the University, here. The aim of this partnership is to co-design and co-deliver this programme to students during their semesters of study, so that those who graduate from here are industry-ready from Day One.

Wipro GE Healthcare will be setting up a state-of-the-art skill lab for students of the Biomedical Engineering programme, where they can spend their time practicing key skills on contemporary medical equipments. This is the need of the hour to address the industry-academia skill gap in the country.

The Biomedical Engineering programme is co-designed with Wipro GE Healthcare and will be co-delivered by their healthcare experts during different semesters. Upon successful completion of the modules, students will receive a certificate of completion by Wipro GE Healthcare.

Final year students will be provided an opportunity to attend a 21-day advanced training programme at the GE Healthcare institute in Bengaluru. Upon completion of the advance certification, students will also be provided an internship within the healthcare industry, so that they are ready for the job from the very first day and can serve as an asset to any healthcare employer.

The curriculum offered is going to be strengthened further by providing students industry relevant hands-on training on Radiology and Life Care Solutions medical equipment in the state-of -the-art skill lab. There will be advanced ECG machines, precise anaesthesia solution, high frequency X-ray machines and advanced simulation monitors that will offer students a unique learning experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Sunil Rai, VC, UPES said, “UPES and GE Healthcare share a common vision of bridging the skill gap in the healthcare industry, thereby strengthening the nation’s future workforce. Our interdisciplinary environment and advanced learning practices intrigued GE Healthcare into partnering with us and we look forward to a sustained relation with them.”

Shakeel Iqbal, Head, Service Sales and Education Solutions, Wipro GE Healthcare, added, “Through this unique collaboration with UPES, I hope that we will be able to provide a cadre of highly skilled and job-ready biomedical engineers to the industry, who can serve the growing healthcare ecosystem of India.”