DMs urged to drive innovation & crackdown on encroachments

CM sets vision for U’khand’s transformation by 2047

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to focus on connecting individuals at the grassroots level to the mainstream to achieve a developed Uttarakhand. The CM wchaired a virtual meeting with the DMs from his official residence. He emphasised the need for comprehensive planning from the village to the district level. The CM also urged swift action in all sectors to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He directed the DMs to conceptualise and work towards a developed Uttarakhand at, both, village and district levels by 2047. This includes reaching out to people at the very end of the social spectrum, connecting them with public welfare schemes, and bringing them into the mainstream.

Dhami further instructed the DMs to work on five “best practices” and innovations in their respective districts for the public’s benefit. He announced that the first three districts in the state to become TB-free would be awarded. He also directed all DMs to conduct regular cleanliness drives and to organise extensive tree plantation campaigns in their districts from World Environment Day on 5 June till 25 July. He specifically urged promoting the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and launching awareness drives for a plastic-free Uttarakhand. He stressed the importance of regular monitoring of water source conservation and Amrit Sarovar project progress, with nodal officers to be appointed for this purpose in each district.

The CM also reminded the DMs that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of above-average rainfall in the state during the monsoon season. He directed DMs to make full preparations accordingly, ensuring that drains are cleaned before the monsoon begins. He emphasised ensuring smooth provision of drinking water, electricity, and roads, keeping the monsoon season in mind, and also instructed that water tanks be kept clean. The CM further directed that all necessary arrangements be made to prevent dengue, malaria, and coronavirus. He called for testing all essential facilities in hospitals and keeping disaster management systems in all districts on alert mode. Toll-free numbers in all districts and tehsils should be activated so that citizens can receive immediate assistance in emergencies. He stressed the need for special vigilance and proactive measures on the Char Dham Yatra routes, strengthening traffic, health, and security arrangements.

Dhami further called for widespread awareness campaigns in all districts for International Yoga Day, along with the organisation of extensive yoga camps. For the Kainchi Dham Sthapana Diwas on 15 June, he directed arrangements for traffic management and temporary parking as needed. He emphasised making the verification drive more effective and faster. He also directed that strict campaigns against illegally obtained Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards, and other documents should continue. A special campaign should be launched to remove illegal encroachments along roadsides. Boards and banners related to the 1064 helpline should be clearly displayed in government offices, and people should be made aware of a corruption-free Uttarakhand.

The CM also urged promoting indigenous products and conducting campaigns to raise public awareness about them. He emphasised special attention to the “One District Two Products” initiative and insisted on the full implementation of using local products in government programmes. He asked the DMs to regularly review the Chief Minister’s announcements and pay special attention to the land bank situation in their respective districts. Further efforts should be made towards rainwater harvesting. The Chief Minister also called for all types of protective measures for forest fire management.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari, and virtually by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat and all the DMs.