Senior journo Vikas Dhulia passes away, CM & others express condolences

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Senior journalist Vikas Dhulia, who was serving as State Bureau Chief with Dainik Jagran in Dehradun, passed away this morning. He was in his mid-fifties. According to family sources, Dhulia had been suffering from a stomach ailment and suffered mild pain for the past few days, which worsened last evening. He left office early after informing colleagues about his ill health. This morning, as his condition deteriorated further, the family was preparing to take him to Mahant Indresh Hospital when he vomited blood and collapsed at home. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and several others have expressed deep condolences on his demise. Dhulia’s mortal remains were cremated at Kharkhari Ghat in Haridwar this afternoon. Earlier, Dhami visited his residence in Dehra Khas to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. The Uttaranchal Press Club also remained closed for the day as a mark of respect to its former President.

The CM expressed grief over the sudden demise of Vikas Dhulia, recalling his significant contributions as State Bureau Chief of Dainik Jagran and as former President of Uttaranchal Press Club. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, also offered his condolences, praying for peace for the departed soul and fortitude for the family. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Assistant Director/District Information Officer Badri Chand Negi similarly expressed sorrow, extending prayers and condolences to Dhulia’s family.