Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Kedarnath, lauds arrangements

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 2 Jun: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited Kedarnath Dham this morning to seek blessings from Baba Kedar. On the occasion, she performed Rudrabhishek puja, praying for the well-being of the nation, the state, and all its people. The CM also praised the Uttarakhand government and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for ‘making excellent arrangements for pilgrims’.

Gupta reached the Kedarnath helipad at 7 a.m. today, where she was warmly welcomed by officials of the BKTC and Kedarnath Sabha. She then proceeded directly to the temple complex for the worship rituals. After the puja, BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal presented her with Lord Kedarnath’s prasad, a rudraksha mala, and vibhuti. Temple Committee Media In-charge Dr Harish Gaur informed the media that the Delhi CM has highly appreciated the arrangements made for the pilgrims, stating that her Kedarnath Dham visit was a deeply emotional experience.

Gupta also remarked that visiting Lord Kedarnath brings immense inner peace and that the spiritual energy of the place is truly unique. She described her journey as unforgettable and commended the well-managed travel arrangements, security, and services provided to the devotees.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is on a two-day spiritual visit to Uttarakhand. She arrived in Haridwar yesterday with her family, where she received a grand welcome from the Ganga Sabha at the world-famous Har Ki Pauri. After taking a holy dip in the Ganga, she offered prayers along with her family.

During her visit to Haridwar, CM Rekha Gupta had expressed her deep connection with Mother Ganga, mentioning that she has visited Haridwar many times before. She stated that yesterday’s Ganga snan was especially significant, as she has completed 100 days of her government’s tenure and come to Har Ki Pauri to pray for the development of India and the progress of Delhi within that growth.