Joint Drug Inspection conducted under “Safe Drugs: Safe Life” Campaign

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Under the directions of the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, Nainital, and the District Judge / Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, Prem Singh Khimal, a joint inspection was carried out in the Sahaspur-Selaqui area of District Dehradun as part of the “Safe Drugs: Safe Life” campaign.

The inspection was led by Seema Dungarkoti, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, in collaboration with the Drug Department. The inspection team included Manendra Singh Rana, Drug Inspector, Drug Administration; Vinod Jagudi, Nidhi Ratudi, Constable; Seema Bisht Chauhan, and four trainee judicial officers.

The inspection focused on verifying licences, pharmacist records, cold storage facilities, expired medicines and their disposal processes, and compliance regarding narcotic drugs at the following medical stores: Saraswati Clinic, Selaqui – expired medicines were found, along with poor hygiene. There was no system for storing expired drugs. The CCTV camera was broken and non-functional. Documents of the in-house clinic were found to be expired by one year. Narcotics were not sold here. The store was ordered to cease operations immediately, expired medicines were seized, and further explanation was demanded at the drug office.

At Dhanvantari Medicos, Selaqui, very few medicines were found. The premises were unhygienic. The licence presented by Vishal Pal was found to be expired. The store was sealed by the inspection team. Dhanvantari Medicos (second inspection): Temperature display in the refrigerator was missing. Several expired medicines and damaged vaccines were found. Immediate destruction of the spoiled vaccines was ordered.

At Healthcare Medical Agency, Selaqui, retail licence presented by Wasim Akram was expired. He admitted to selling medicines wholesale. Numerous expired drugs were found, and there was no facility for proper storage or disposal. Sales bills were not produced, and no narcotics registers were maintained. The store was ordered to cease sales immediately and submit a written explanation.

At Sanjeevani Medicos, Selaqui, Pharmacist Vishal Saini was present. Several expired medicines were found, including those in the refrigerator. Temperature control was irregular. Veterinary medicines were unavailable, and purchase-sale records were not provided. The store’s licence was suspended for one month. Sanjeevani Medicos (Proprietor Prof Bittu Saini) had expired medicines, diagnostic strips, and surgical blades were found. Refrigerator display was functional. Due to these issues, the store’s sale and purchase activities were halted by the inspection team.

This inspection drive emphasised the commitment of the Legal Services Authority and Drug Department to ensure public health and safety through strict enforcement of pharmaceutical regulations.