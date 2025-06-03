Plastic Eradication ‘Kaar Sewa’ by Atulya Ganga Trust flagged off

Garhwal Post Bureau

Lucknow, 2 Jun: Atulya Ganga Trust, an Armed Forces veterans’ initiative, dedicated to the sustainable rejuvenation of River Ganga since 2019, is undertaking a ‘Plastic Eradication Kaar Sewa’, with effect from 5 to 7 June.

Its mission spans afforestation, pollution mapping including measuring the presence of microplastics and raising public awareness to restore of the river.

The drive was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C Central Command, at Lucknow, today. The ceremony was attended by Gopal Sharma, founder of the trust, and Lt Col Hem Lohumi. Lieutenant General Vikas Rohilla, DG, LWE, and Colonel Commandant, Bombay Sappers, were also present.

The initiative is being supported by the State administration of Uttarakhand, Border Roads Organisation, and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. Corporate support is being provided by Bisleri.

Atulya Ganga volunteers will assemble at Uttarkashi on 3 June. On a daily basis till 7 June, they will physically collect all the plastic waste littered on the roadside and on mountain slopes between Gangotri and Harsil. The collected waste will be handed over to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for further disposal.

Through this initiative, the NGO aims to cultivate a mindset amongst the citizens and government machinery to recognise the urgent requirement of promoting sustainable practices to protect nature.