Magic of the Bicycle

By Dr AK Srivastava

“When man invented the bicycle, he reached the peak of his attainment.” — Elizabeth West, US author

Today, 3 June is International Bicycle Day.

The bicycle has been the most fascinating, useful, time-tested and convenient means of transport for a long time. It is a poor man’s necessity and a rich man’s luxury of leisure. It is a maintenance-free, exceptionally versatile transportation system equally popular in villages and cities. It has a very positive impact on our health and mind. When we paddle it, our veins and arteries are strengthened and the heart pumps blood smoothly. It is so popular simply because it is no financial burden for its users.

In our country, sometime ago, it was considered to be only a poor man’s transport, but now as the new and expensive variety of cars, motorcycles, buses, etc., cause maddening traffic congestion from morning till evening, the bicycle has maintained its grandeur and value of convenience. It requires no fuel, parking or servicing charges. Now it is a wise man’s transport for a short distance.

It is ecofriendly and helps us keep our environment cool and clean from all sorts of pollution. Today, the world acknowledges its significance with a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude. It promotes sustainable development and causes no burden on people.

We often see fatal road accidents that cause loss of lives and serious injuries to people. Bicycles are very safe and slow-moving transport and keep us safe and sound. This is also a very pertinent point in today’s fast-moving world.

On 12 June 2018, the United Nations decided to declare 3rd June as International Bicycle Day in order to highlight the significance and multiple benefits of this wonderful means of transport. Prof Leszek Sibilski (Professor of Sociology at Montgomery College, Maryland, USA) and Aksltan Ataeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan, moved a resolution at the UNO to declare 3rd June as Bicycle Day. The resolution was supported by 56 nations. The main objective of this resolution was to create maximum awareness all over the world regarding the advantages of using bicycles in a busy world.

The bicycle is suitable for people of all age groups. It is complete physical exercise for children and adults. It bridges the gap between rich and poor, fostering complete brotherhood among all sections of society. As regular physical exercise it reduces risks of heart attack, strokes and diabetes. It is seen that doctors like to prescribe this physical exercise to their patients.

“A bicycle is the finest mode of transport known to man.” — Adam Hart-Davis, English inventor

Cycling is not just a transport, but it is an adventure that keeps your body fit and your soul delighted. Nothing can be more wonderful than enjoying cycling slowly in the mountains enjoying the beauty of nature and the creations of God. It is more than an activity; it is a philosophy of life that inspires us to appreciate simplicity and tranquility.

“The bicycle is the noblest invention of mankind.” – William Saroyan

“Cyclists see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens.” – Dr KK Doty

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal DAV Inter College, Dehradun)