Do not share your personal details with strangers

Beware of cyber criminals, numbers with 9 digits

Sachin received a call from a nine-digit number and the person on call informed him that he has a courier package from China.

He was threatened that the courier in his name had narcotic substance and the caller collected his personal and bank account information.

After a while all money from his account was deducted and when he reported the matter to the police he discovered to his dismay that he had become a victim of cyber-crime.

Cyber criminals are very active these days and they can steal money from your bank account by a simple phone call. They will implicate you in such a situation where you will be forced to share your information and they will perform their act of crime.

Senior police officials dealing with cyber-crime have warned people not to share any personal or bank account details with any unknown caller.

It was reported that such cyber criminals were calling from nine digit phone numbers and will inform you about any parcel or any situation and ask for your details.

In a similar crime Special Task Force (STF) had arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi, while notice was served to seven other persons in a cyber crime matter. It was alleged that the accused identified as Chikojaikey Dimkoha had cheated Reshma Deewan, resident of Dehradun and looted more than 20 lakh from her.

Explaining the modus operandi of criminals, Ayush Agarwal Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) said that the victim had complained about the financial fraud in which she received a call from an unknown number. That person introduced himself to her as a Britan national and became friends with her.

After few months the victim informed that she received a courier from her British friend which contained valuables of 40,000 pound. After few hours she was informed that her courier was seized by the Customs Department at Delhi airport and they demanded Rs 50,000 to release the courier.

When she paid the said amount she was asked for more money and she deposited about Rs 20 lakh in different account numbers. When she came to know that she was looted she informed the police. Tracing the evidences STF arrested one Nigerian national while manhunt was on to arrest other members of his gang.

STF has recovered 21 mobile phones, five laptops and several fake documents from arrested accused while further investigation into the matter was underway.