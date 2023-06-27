Humans for Humanity & FLO U’khand hold Residency Prog with Dr Vandana Shiva

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jun: A three-day-long programme, titled ‘Residency – The Seeds of Vandana Shiva’ was organised by Humans for Humanity in association with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Uttarakhand, Navdanya, Breathing Arts, Valley Culture, and Women Listed. It concluded today at Navdanya Biodiversity Farm.

The programme featured the world-renowned environmentalist, Dr Vandana Shiva, and aimed to inspire and educate individuals about sustainable living and the importance of biodiversity conservation.

The programme commenced with an enlightening session led by Dr Vandana Shiva, who captivated the audience with her profound knowledge and passion for environmental stewardship. During her session, she said, “Seeds possess the extraordinary power to multiply and regenerate, symbolising the feminine force of the universe. Healthy food, nutrition and indigenous seeds are the inherent rights of every individual. Let us embrace the charkha way and nurture ourselves with the abundance of nature and our rich biodiversity.”

Following this, attendees were treated to a captivating session on energy healing from personal to planetary, conducted by the esteemed Mallika.

One of the programme’s highlights was a mesmerising dance recital, titled ‘Ganga’, by Tanya Saxena. Through her graceful movements, Tanya beautifully depicted the sanctity and significance of the holy river, leaving the audience spellbound.

On the second day, the programme commenced with a rejuvenating session on emotional transmutation through five Yoga Asanas, guided by expert Chandrika. Participants then had the opportunity to explore the Navdanya Biodiversity Farm and seed bank, accompanied by the knowledgeable guide, Drona. As part of the initiatives to promote local brands, a Dehradun Local Market, curated by Anurag Chauhan, was set up, showcasing the valley’s unique and diverse offerings. A total of 30 stalls from local brands of the city were put up on the occasion.

The day continued with an enchanting poetry reading session by Meera Naveli and Dr Prachi Kandwal, captivating listeners with their heartfelt words. This was followed by an insightful session on the future of farming and nutrition led by Dr Neha Sharma, Past Chairperson, FLO Uttarakhand, and Smriti Batta. The day concluded with an instrumental performance featuring the melodious blend of the flute, tabla, saxophone, djembe, cajón, and keyboard, creating a harmonious ambiance.

The concluding day of the programme commenced with a session on sound healing and therapy conducted by Komal Batra, Past Chairperson of FLO Uttarakhand. This was followed by a thought-provoking session on women entrepreneurs, featuring Anuradha Malla, FICCI FLO Chairperson, and Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Past Chairperson, FLO Uttarakhand, in association with Women Listed. The programme concluded on a holistic note with a session on the role of Ayurveda in the current scenario, guided by the knowledgeable Vaidya Shikha Prakash.

Chairperson, FLO Uttarakhand, Anuradha Malla said, “The programme, Residency – The Seeds of Vandana Shiva, served as a transformative experience for all attendees, nurturing a deeper understanding of environmental conservation, sustainable practices and personal growth.”

Founder of Humans for Humanity, Anurag Chauhan expressed his delight, stating, “The programme has been an exceptional journey, empowering individuals to embrace sustainable practices and nurture a harmonious relationship with nature. We are grateful to Dr Vandana Shiva and all the esteemed speakers for sharing their wisdom and inspiring us all to be agents of change.”