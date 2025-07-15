Dog Dilemma

There is no doubt that dangerous dog breeds such as Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, even German Shepherds and Doberman Pinschers, should not be kept as pets by people who are incapable of handling them – which basically means most of us. These are naturally aggressive, strong, and big, requiring proper training and care. It has been seen that people keep such dogs as status symbols despite not having the means to look after them properly. Incidents take place frequently in which they end up attacking members of the public.

It should be therefore ensured that, preferably, such dogs are not kept as pets. Perhaps, the initiative to ban them is the right way to go. Or, at least, a strict protocol should be maintained – enforced by local communities – which not only includes keeping them leashed but also muzzled when taken out of doors.

Similarly, there are cases where people, particularly children, are attacked by street dogs. Despite these being Indie breeds and naturally friendly, there are factors that make them aggressive. Municipalities across India do adopt measures to sterilise them, which reduces aggressive behaviour and limits their numbers. However, the ‘wolf pack’ factor kicks in if their numbers grow large enough at one place. The instinct to defend ‘territory’ makes them aggressive and dangerous. Often, they are irritable also because of hunger. In this context, it is interesting to note that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is launching a programme to feed stray dogs to reduce aggressive behaviour. It will be interesting to note how this initiative works out before those given the responsibility begin siphoning off allocated funds and undermining the programme.

It may be noted that, already, there are many members of the public who feed stray dogs and care for them in other ways. This is a very humane approach, but such persons should be careful that the numbers of these dogs do not increase beyond three or four, to prevent the wolf pack factor. Also, if one does want a pet, rescue one from the street!

While there are genuine reasons for concern regarding naturally aggressive breeds, this should not transform into hostility towards the strays that also function as sentinels for streets and mohallas. They should be treated with care and understanding, as well as trained to be docile, particularly towards the elderly and children. This can be done through community involvement in the local environment involving all living creatures, not just dogs. Many are already working on this, more should get involved.