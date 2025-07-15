Jaunsar Bawar: ‘A Great Emporia of Ethnobotanical Medicine’

By Dr Kripa Nautiyal

In the epic Ramayana, when Lakshman lay unconscious on the battlefield, Lord Hanuman’s quest for the miraculous Sanjivani herb from the Himalayas exemplified the profound healing power of mountain flora. Thousands of years later, in the remote valleys of Jaunsar-Bawar, this ancient tradition of herbal medicine continues to thrive through the Jaunsari tribe, which has preserved one of India’s most comprehensive ethnomedicinal knowledge systems.

During my field work for my research in Jaunsar Bawar area (now published as a book “Beyond Polyandry: Changing Profile of an Ethnic Himalayan Tribe”), I gathered through Jaunsari respondents, who are nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, that they have maintained an unbroken chain of traditional healing practices passed down through generations. Like the legendary Sanjivani that could revive the dead, their medicinal knowledge represents a living pharmacy where every plant, root, and leaf hold the potential to heal. This indigenous wisdom, developed over centuries of intimate interaction with their mountainous environment, offers remarkable insights into natural healing that predate modern pharmaceutical science.

For generations, the Jaunsari community has lived in complete harmony with nature, developing an extraordinary understanding of the medicinal properties of local flora. Their relationship with the environment extends far beyond mere survival – they use wood for construction, plants as animal fodder, and historically relied on “Doiee”, wooden pieces for illumination. Tree bark serves as natural detergent, while certain grasses, including the stinging nettle or “Bichoo ghaas”, are incorporated into their cuisine. This holistic integration has fostered an unparalleled understanding of plant properties and their therapeutic applications.

Every village traditionally had at least one medicine man locally known as “Jadiyara”, who had acquired knowledge of medicinal plants from his ancestors through oral tradition. These traditional healers served as the primary healthcare providers for their communities, treating everything from minor ailments to serious conditions like fractures and snake bites. The Jaunsar-Bawar region, with its rich biodiversity and varied topography, serves as a natural pharmacy where virtually every corner yields remedies for common ailments.

Research conducted by KK Singh has documented over 50 ethnomedicinal plants used by the Jaunsari tribe, each with specific therapeutic applications. The diversity of treatments is remarkable, ranging from simple herbal preparations to complex formulations involving multiple plant parts. Among the most significant discoveries is the use of Achyranthes aspera, locally known as “Uwang”, whose root paste treats various ailments and whose extract is administered orally for malarial fever. The plant Ajuga bracteosa, called “Nilkanthi” by locals, serves multiple purposes – its leaf juice treats blisters and skin diseases, while its root extract acts as an antidote to snake bites. KK Singh, based on his research, has advocated that there is a great potential for establishment of “Herbal drug centres” in the area. Ethnobotanical expert TS Rana, who also hails from this area, terms Jaunsar Bawar as “the greatest emporia of ethnobotanical wealth”.

The tribe’s knowledge extends to specialised treatments for women’s health, demonstrating sophisticated understanding of human physiology within traditional healing systems. Anemone vitifolia, known as “Dudhia Mohora”, is used to increase lactation in nursing mothers, while Urtica dioica leaves are consumed as vegetables for the same purpose. For bone fractures, the Jaunsari healers employ Boehmeria rugulosa, locally called “Githi”, applying paste made from its stem bark for up to a month. This treatment approach shows an understanding of the healing timeline required for bone regeneration, predating modern orthopaedic practices by centuries.

The ethnomedicinal practices extend to treating complex conditions that challenge even modern medicine. For diabetes, they use Cissampelos pareira root powder, administered daily for 40 days – a treatment duration that suggests an understanding of chronic disease management. Similarly, for dissolving kidney and gallbladder stones, they employ Bergenia ciliata plant decoction, given twice daily for 15 days. The tribe’s approach to neurological conditions is equally sophisticated, using Artemisia nilagirica, known as “Chamber”, not only for malarial fever but also for headaches and stomach ailments.

Snake bite treatment, a critical concern in rural areas, involves multiple plant remedies. The community uses Arisaema tortuosum, Combretum roxburghii, and Verbascum thapsus as antidotes. This redundancy in treatment options demonstrates the tribe’s thorough understanding of emergency medical care and the importance of having multiple therapeutic pathways available, much like how Hanuman carried the entire Dronagiri mountain when he couldn’t identify the specific Sanjivani herb.

The Jaunsari approach to ethnomedicine embodies principles of sustainability that modern conservation efforts strive to achieve. Their practice of using specific plant parts – roots, leaves, bark, or seeds – rather than entire plants, coupled with their understanding of seasonal collection timing, ensures the continued availability of medicinal resources. The preparation methods themselves reflect sophisticated pharmaceutical knowledge, involving various forms including pastes, decoctions, powders, and oils, each designed to maximise therapeutic efficacy. The use of carrier substances like cow’s milk, clarified butter (ghee), honey, and buttermilk demonstrates an understanding of bioavailability and absorption enhancement.

Contemporary researchers recognise the Jaunsar-Bawar region as one of India’s greatest repositories of ethnobotanical wealth. The potential for developing modern pharmaceuticals from these traditional remedies is enormous, yet the knowledge remains largely confined to tribal communities in remote areas. Ethnobotanists TS Rana and Bhaskar Dutt emphasise that local inhabitants are often unaware of the commercial value of the botanical wealth surrounding them. They advocate for educational initiatives that could help develop comprehensive databases of this vegetational wealth while encouraging sustainable utilization practices.

Despite its richness, the Jaunsari ethnomedicinal tradition faces significant challenges. The traditional medicine men who once served as repositories of this knowledge are becoming increasingly rare. Younger generations, influenced by modern education and urban migration, often lack interest in preserving these practices. Climate change and environmental degradation pose additional threats to the medicinal plant species on which these traditions depend. Deforestation, changing precipitation patterns, and habitat loss could potentially eliminate crucial species before their therapeutic potential is fully understood or documented.

The ethnomedicinal heritage of the Jaunsari tribe represents more than just alternative healthcare – it embodies a sustainable way of life that has maintained ecological balance for centuries. As the world grapples with the limitations of modern medicine and the need for sustainable practices, indigenous knowledge systems like that of the Jaunsari offer valuable alternatives and insights. The preservation of this knowledge requires collaborative efforts between tribal communities, researchers, government agencies, and conservation organisations. It would really be befitting, if the Government considers setting up of Herbal drug centres in Jaunsar Bawar area, which has been termed by the experts as “greatest emporia of ethnobotanical wealth”.

Just as Hanuman’s devotion preserved the life-giving Sanjivani for future generations, the Jaunsari tribe’s dedication to their ethnomedicinal traditions offers hope for preserving ancient wisdom in our modern world. Their legacy reminds us that sometimes the most profound medicines are found not in sterile laboratories, but in the living pharmacy of the natural world, waiting to be understood, respected, and preserved for future generations.

(Dr Kripa R Nautiyal is a Defence and Strategic Studies expert turned Anthropologist. He is an alumnus of United States Naval War College, USA, and has a PhD Degree in Cultural Anthropology. His articles have been published in various International Journals and Newspapers.)