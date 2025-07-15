Raunak Jain of Tula’s Group named among India’s ‘Best CEOs’ by Outlook Business

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Jul: In a defining moment for India’s evolving education landscape, Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Group, has been named among India’s Best CEOs by Outlook Business in its July 2025 edition.

What makes this feat extraordinary? Raunak is one of the rare education visionaries to be featured in a list traditionally dominated by corporate titans from tech, finance, manufacturing, and infrastructure. His inclusion marks a powerful shift — a recognition that visionary leadership in education is not just valuable, but vital to the nation’s future.

At the helm of Tula’s International School and Tula’s Institute, Raunak Jain has reimagined the educational experience, turning traditional models on their head. His guiding belief — “When a student thrives, the nation ascends” — is not just a philosophy, but the heartbeat of every initiative at Tula’s. Armed with a degree in International Management and Business from Royal Holloway, University of London, Raunak chose to return to India — not to follow convention, but to craft a new one. Under his leadership, Tula’s has evolved into an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and holistic development, setting new national standards in both school and higher education.

Raunak’s influence extends far beyond textbooks. As President of the Uttarakhand Crossbow Shooting Association, and a core member of the state’s cricket and taekwondo bodies, he championed sports as a vehicle of discipline, leadership, and identity. His model fuses academics with athletics, IQ with EQ, and knowledge with character.

“This honour is not mine alone,” Raunak shared. “It belongs to every student who dared to dream, every educator who went the extra mile, and every parent who believed in a future shaped by values, not just scores. At Tula’s, we aren’t just preparing graduates — we’re nurturing responsible, resilient, and visionary citizens.”

This recognition by Outlook Business is just the latest milestone in a growing constellation of honours — from India Today, Education Today, CEO Review, Higher Education Digest, and Discover Uttarakhand, among others. Yet, for Raunak Jain, this is only the beginning. As the world of education stands at the intersection of AI, global disruption, and human-centred learning, his leadership is being hailed as a blueprint for the next generation of institutions — agile, ethical, and purpose-driven.