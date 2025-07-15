Dr DS Mann felicitated by Dr BK Modi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Jul: Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi, Jagadguru, Adi Sankara Math, honoured Dr Devinder Singh Mann, Chairman, Doon International School Group, with the title of ‘Hindu Raja’ for his exemplary value-based education across India while promoting Hindu Culture and Social Welfare initiatives. He also praised Mann’s leadership for integrating Sanatan Dharma values like Sewa, Shiksha and Sanskar into modern education and civic life.

After receiving the honour, Dr DS Mann expressed his gratitude to Dr Modi and recalled the historic contribution of the Sikh community.

Whenever Hindu religion and culture faced a crisis, the Sikh community came forward to protect it. The supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the resolve of Guru Gobind Singh, and the martyrdom of his four sahibzadas are all examples enshrined in golden words.

Remembering brave warriors like Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa and Banda Singh Bahadur, he said, “If we want to promote Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, then we should not forget those brave men who sacrificed everything for the sake of the nation.”

Under the leadership of Dr BK Modi at Modi Retreat, Rishikesh, the confluence of religion, culture and economics was successfully organised by Pankaj Bhatt and the programme was successfully conducted by Dr Laxmi Narayan Joshi.