Doon International School students undertake educational trip to USA

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: A group of 22 students from Doon International School Riverside Campus recently returned from an enriching educational expedition to the United States of America, held from 23 September to 1 October.

The remarkable journey commenced in Boston, where students explored the prestigious campuses of Harvard University and MIT, followed by a walk through the historic Faneuil Hall. The adventure continued in Orlando, where they experienced the magic of Disney’s Magic Kingdom, explored the marvels of the Kennedy Space Centre, and enjoyed the thrill of Universal Studios.

The trip concluded in the dazzling city of New York, with visits to the United Nations Headquarters, Empire State Building, and a cruise to the Statue of Liberty. Students also soaked in the vibrant atmosphere of Times Square, adorned with its dazzling 3D billboards and ever-glowing lights.

Blending learning with exploration and cultural exposure, the journey proved to be an unforgettable experience — one that broadened young minds and created memories to cherish for a lifetime.