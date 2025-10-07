DM addresses public grievances at public hearing, orders prompt redressal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: District Magistrate Savin Bansal heard public grievances at the Janata Darshan programme at the District Collectorate here today. People arriving from far-flung areas submitted a total of 121 complaints related to encroachment on private land, land disputes, domestic violence, irrigation canals, flood protection, electricity bill waivers, financial aid, damages due to natural calamity, and compensation. The DM resolved the majority of the complaints on the spot. He also directed the departmental officials to take public issues seriously and ensure their priority resolution.

Regarding the plea for a bank loan waiver by Visakha Verma, a resident of Nimbu Wala, the DM instructed an immediate investigation and directed that a proposal be submitted to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the affected woman’s assistance. Following a complaint by Jaimal Singh of Nawakot about land fraud via forged signatures during a land exchange, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was directed to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days. In another case, Sushma, a resident of Nehrugram, complained that despite a court order prohibiting construction on disputed land until its partition, outsiders were being illegally settled. The Municipal Commissioner, Nagar Nigam, was instructed to ensure strict compliance with the court orders. Upon the request of Divyang (Specially Enabled) Gaurav Kumar for employment, the Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate was asked to arrange employment for the applicant in a suitable company. Regarding the severely poor condition of the road from the culvert at Ward-4, Gram Panchayat Sahaspur, to the Janglat Chowki, the District Development Officer (DDO), Sahaspur, and the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Zila Panchayat, were directed to repair the road.

During the hearing, disaster-affected people from Gram Phulet Majra Bhaikali Khal sought financial assistance for damages caused by the natural calamity. The SDM Sadar was directed to take necessary action immediately.

Mehar Singh, a resident of Gram Saibuwala, requested financial aid as his entire house and agricultural land were damaged in the disaster. The Tehsildar was instructed to conduct a spot inspection and distribute assistance as per disaster relief standards. All the villagers from Jakhan affected by the landslide also submitted a request seeking regular rental assistance for the displaced families until a permanent solution is found for their damaged houses. The SDM, Vikas Nagar, was directed to take necessary action.

Regarding a complaint about illegal encroachment on the municipal road in Herbertpur, the Executive Officer, Nagar Palika, was directed to remove the encroachment immediately. Action was ordered against illegal construction in the Ranipokhari area, with instructions given to the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority and the SDM, Rishikesh. The Hilanswali Jan Kalyan Samiti complained that all khasra numbers in Hilanswali were shown in the opposite direction; the Tehsildar was asked to investigate and resolve the complaint. The Additional Municipal Commissioner was directed to promptly remove the encroachment that had illegally blocked a public pathway on DL Road, Dalanwala.

Shaili Gupta, a resident of Shiv Colony, Kandwali Road, sought financial assistance, stating that her two children’s education was at risk following the death of her husband. Considering the children’s studies, the District Magistrate instructed the Chief Development Officer and the Chief Education Officer to communicate with the relevant school management and provide necessary support. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chaibagh, Ambiwala, raised the difficulty in getting an Aadhaar Card made for his 80 per cent disabled daughter. The E-District Manager was instructed to resolve the problem today itself.

The public hearing was attended amongst others by SDM Apurva Singh, SDM Kumkum Joshi, SDM, Vikas Nagar, Vinod Kumar, District Development Officer Sunil Kumar, Chief Education Officer VK Dhoundiyal, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Dipankar Ghildiyal, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, Tehsildar Surendra Dev, besides other district-level officials from various departments.