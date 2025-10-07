Subodh Uniyal inaugurates AYUSH convention, urges greater focus on Ayurveda

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The Seventh Biennial Provincial Convention of the Rajkiya Ayurvedic Evam Unani Chikitsa Seva Sangh (State Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Service Association) began at a Hotel on GMS Road, here, today. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal formally inaugurated the convention. During the event, the AYUSH Department’s souvenir ‘Sanjeevani’ was released. Chief Convener Dr RP Singh welcomed and felicitated the dignitaries with bouquets and mementos. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined the event virtually and extended his best wishes to the Association’s office-bearers and members.

Addressing the gathering, Subodh Uniyal stressed on the importance of promoting AYUSH systems and reinforcing traditional healthcare practices. He called for innovation in the AYUSH sector and for greater efforts to integrate AYUSH with ecotourism, noting that Uttarakhand’s rich natural heritage provides immense potential for holistic wellness tourism.

The Cabinet Minister also underlined that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Yoga Policy, marking a major step towards establishing the state as a leading AYUSH destination. Uniyal extended his good wishes for the successful conduct of the convention and praised the Association for its contribution to public health.

District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Mithilesh Kumar presented the Association’s key demands before the Minister. The prominent demands included sanctioning of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), appointment of the Departmental Director and Additional Director based on seniority, restructuring of the cadre to increase promotional opportunities, creation of one post of Additional Director and three posts of Additional District Ayurvedic and Unani Officers in addition to those already sanctioned, creation of 20 Senior Medical Officer posts against the existing Medical Officer positions, enhancement of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for Medical Officers to 20 per cent, and approval for Child Care Leave (CCL) at the district level.

The Cabinet Minister expressed his support for the Association’s demands and assured that they would be placed before the CM for consideration. AYUSH Secretary Dipendra Chaudhary also acknowledged the issues raised by the Association and appealed to Ayurveda practitioners to continue working with dedication in the public interest to keep the AYUSH system prominent in the state.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Director of AYUSH and AYUSH Education Department, who appreciated the contributions of all participants and dignitaries to the success of the convention.

Among those present on the occasion included Dehradun Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor as Guest of Honour, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Kusum Kandwal as special guest, AYUSH Secretary Dipendra Chaudhary, and Additional Secretary, AYUSH Education Department and Director Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande.