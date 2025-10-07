Minister Bhupender Yadav presides over 31st AGM of ICFRE

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The 31stAnnual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) was held today at the ICFRE-Forest Research Institute, here, under the Chairmanship of Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and President of the ICFRE Society. The Minister was welcomed by Kanchan Devi, Director General, ICFRE, and Member Secretary of the ICFRE Society.

During the meeting, the Annual Report of ICFRE for the year 2023–24, along with the Annual Audited Accounts, was presented. The Annual Report of ICFRE 2023–24 and the Annual Audited Accounts 2023–24 were discussed and unanimously adopted by the Society for placing them on the Tables of both Houses of Parliament.

The Minister appreciated the work done by ICFRE and advised it to extend the technologies and research outcomes to the end-users.

On the occasion, the Web Portal on Soil Health Card was launched, and four publications—Cashing on Casuarina: High Yielding Varieties and New Cultivation Techniques, Extension Strategy of ICFRE 2025–30, A Compendium of Lesser-Known Forest Plants: Insights and Opportunities, and Breeding Plans for Important Tree Species of India—were also released.