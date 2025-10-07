RSS observes centenary with ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Badrinath

Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath Dham

By Arun Pratap Singh

Badrinath (Chamoli), 6 Oct: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today marked its centenary with a grand march called ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Badrinath. Meanwhile, early this morning, renowned South Indian film actor Rajinikanth arrived at Badrinath Dham and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. He was welcomed by Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, who presented him with prasad from the temple. Rajinikanth is known to visit the sacred pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand annually for darshan, reaffirming his spiritual connection with the Himalayan shrines.

Coinciding with Sharad Purnima and the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which completed 100 years on Vijaya Dashami, a grand Path Sanchalan (marchpast) was organised at the world-famous Badrinath Dham today. The procession began from the Swaminarayan Temple and concluded at the Lion Gate of the temple premises, where all the participating Swayamsevaks also offered prayers. Over 300 volunteers took part in the march, dressed in full RSS uniform and accompanied by the rhythmic tunes of a mini-Swayamsevak band. The air resonated with patriotic slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as the disciplined lines of volunteers proceeded along the route covering Mana Road, the Bus Terminal, the Temple path, and Saket Tiraaha. Sangh literature was also distributed to mark the occasion.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, flag hoisting, and the recitation of the “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matru Bhoome” prayer by the Chief Guest at the Swaminarayan Temple auditorium. Addressing the gathering, Prant Pracharak Dr Shailendra mentioned that various Sangh programmes were held across the country on Vijaya Dashami. He invoked the teachings of Sangh stalwarts such as Hedgewar, Baba Saheb Deora and Rajju Bhaiyya, and urged that the Sangh must reach every household and that youth should be encouraged to join Shakhas. He emphasised that both the scriptures (shaastra) and the weapons (shastra) are essential for the defence of the Motherland.

Dr Shailendra further remarked that, in Kaliyug, true strength lies in organisation (sangathan) and credited the global presence of Sangh branches in 60 countries to the enduring influence of India’s Sanatan culture and values. He claimed that the Sangh is not centred around individuals but is rooted in the principles of inclusivity and coexistence, with every Sangh worker’s life devoted to the service of the nation. He also described Indian Sanatan culture as the heritage of Rishis and Munis and asserted that its preservation is the Sangh’s solemn duty. He reiterated that India’s civilisation is founded on the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the belief that the world is one family and he attributed centuries of subjugation to the lack of unity within the Hindu community. He called for the complete eradication of untouchability to foster unity in Hindu society.

On this occasion, the local residents and pilgrims in Badrinath Town extended a warm welcome to the Sangh volunteers and showered flowers along the procession route. Throughout the event, Sangh office-bearers reflected on the organisation’s hundred-year journey, underscoring its contributions to national unity, social service, and the ideals of nation-building. The programme was attended by Uttarakhand Prant Pracharak Dr Shailendra, Vibhag Pracharak Manoj, Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi, Mahatma Amit Das Maharaj, District Pracharak Mithilesh, Atul Shah, and a large number of Swayamsevaks, dignitaries, pilgrims, and local residents. The event concluded peacefully and in a disciplined atmosphere at the Lion Gate of Badrinath Dham, with blessings from the Prant Pracharak and a formal vote of thanks.