Kedarnath, Hemkund get first snowfall of season; rains in Doon

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: As had been predicted by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) Centre in Dehradun, the weather took a sudden turn this afternoon, bringing snowfall to the higher reaches. Following the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the weather conditions changed dramatically from the hills to the plains. Rainfall in the capital, Dehradun, and several other regions has increased the chill, while Kedarnath Dham and Hemkund Sahib witnessed the season’s first snowfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, eight districts have been placed under alert for heavy rainfall and hailstorm, while regions situated above 4,000 metres are expected to receive snowfall. Meanwhile, the weather also turned in the Yamunotri valley, including Yamunotri Dham, where snowfall on surrounding peaks and light drizzle in the lower areas caused a sharp dip in temperature.

At the same time, Kedarnath Dham experienced its first snowfall of the season, leading to a marked rise in the cold across the shrine area. Pilgrims from different parts of India and abroad were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall. Snowfall was also recorded in Hemkund Sahib this afternoon. Owing to inclement weather, helicopter services had to be suspended after noon today. The weather in Kedarnath Dham deteriorated rapidly today as snowflakes began to fall at the temple in the first week of October itself. Although the hills around Kedarnath had already received some snow earlier, devotees presently in the Dham witnessed and enjoyed the snowfall firsthand. The cold in Kedar valley and the Dham has intensified considerably following the fresh spell of snow.

For the convenience of the pilgrims, the administration has arranged bonfires at several places. Despite the freezing weather, devotees continued to queue up for darshan and were seen rejoicing in the snow while waiting in line. The first snowfall of the season has enhanced the divine beauty of Baba Kedar’s shrine, making it appear even more resplendent amidst the white cover.

It may be recalled that the IMD had predicted rain in several districts and snowfall in the higher altitudes of Uttarakhand for 6 and 7 October. The season’s first snowfall began around 1:30 p.m. in the hills surrounding Kedarnath and within the Dham itself. While the pilgrims delighted in the sight of falling snow, the temperature dropped sharply once again. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar has appealed to pilgrims to carry adequate warm clothing and other essential items during their visit.

The concluding phase of the Kedarnath pilgrimage has gained renewed momentum, with the number of pilgrims reaching the Dham now exceeding 10,000 daily. So far, more than 16.45 lakh devotees have offered prayers to Baba Kedar this season. Long queues of devotees are being seen for darshan, yet the management continues to facilitate smooth entry into the sanctum sanctorum.

The entire Kedar Dham and the trekking route are currently resonating with devotional chants as the final days before the closure of the temple draw near. The portals of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to close for the winter on 23 October, prompting a surge of devotees eager to offer prayers before the conclusion of the yatra.

Pilgrims are reaching the Dham both by helicopter and on foot via the trekking route. Considering the ever-growing influx of visitors, the administration has strengthened arrangements to ensure smooth management. Facilities pertaining to health, sanitation, and other essential services have been enhanced. Health centres have been set up at multiple points along the trekking route and in the Dham. Additionally, more than 450 Paryavaran Mitras have also been deployed to maintain cleanliness in the Dham and along the pilgrimage route.

In Dehradun and several other places including Mussoorie, good rainfall was recorded beginning with a drizzle in the morning today but, by afternoon, it started raining rather heavily and continued for several hours, unusual for this time of the year.