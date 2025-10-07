Former project staff member accused of not returning govt office assets 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: A complaint has been filed at Dalanwala Police Station against a former project staff member, Amit Gusain, for not returning government assets, including a laptop and motorcycle, even after leaving his job.

According to the complaint filed by Vinay Gunwant, District Project Manager of the Rural Economic Advancement Project (REAP) under the Uttarakhand Rural Development Department, Amit Gusain was working as an Assistant Extension Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Officer at the Raipur Block. During his posting, he was given a motorcycle on 24 April 2024 and a laptop on 27 March 2024 for official work.

After his transfer from Raipur to Vikasnagar, he was instructed to deposit the given assets at the block or district office. However, on 10 March 2025, Amit Gusain resigned from his post through WhatsApp without returning the items.

Despite several reminders and a letter sent by speed post on 3 May 2025, he did not return the assets. Police have received the complaint and begun an inquiry into the matter.