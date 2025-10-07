State Tax staff launch statewide agitation over 11 demands

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The Uttarakhand State Tax Ministerial Staff Association has launched a statewide agitation to press for its 11 long-pending demands. Employees staged demonstrations outside the State Tax Commissioner’s Office and the State Tax Building on Lakshmi Road this morning, while staff across the state performed their duties wearing black bands on their arms in symbolic protest.

State President Jagmohan Singh Negi and General Secretary Indrajeet Singh of the Association shared that the demands have been pending for a considerable time. They pointed out that although a consensus was reached during a meeting held on 6 January 2024, no action has yet been taken to implement the agreed resolutions. The ministerial staff members of the State Tax Department gathered in large numbers outside the State Tax Commissioner’s Office here today, donning black bands on their arms to mark their protest.

Those who participated in the demonstration included Branch President Jaswant Singh Kholia, Secretary Pinkesh Rawat, Patron Virendra Tomar, Advisors Bhupendra Singh Bhandari and Ashish Chandra, along with Jyoti Patwal, Vikas Rawat, Shankar Negi, Rosie Singh, Puneet Dabral, and Amit Kothari, among others.

At the same time, the symbolic protest held at the State Tax Building on Lakshmi Road also witnessed participation from Association State President Jagmohan Negi, Organising Secretary Surendra Sharma, Sunil Niranjan, Virendra Rawat, Nisha Juyal, Mamta Negi, Harish Chandra Rana, Meera Panwar, Gyan Singh Bhandari, Geetaram Dobhal, Bhanu Rawat, Archana Hemdan, Varsha Roy, and Raghuveer Tomar, among others.

It may be recalled that the employees’ principal demands include approval of the revised cadre structure for ministerial personnel, amendment in promotion rules, and filling of 50 per cent of vacant Junior Assistant posts. They are also demanding resolution of the issue concerning non-allocation of work in employees’ logins and relief from the double workload caused by manual processes for GST arrears. In addition, the Association has also been demanding housing facilities for employees in Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, and Rudrapur.