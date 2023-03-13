Doon Police claim to solve murder case of elderly woman, arrests accused

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 Mar: The Doon police has finally claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly woman who lived in Bhandari Bagh Colony. The Police has arrested the alleged murderer. According to the police, the murderer is Mahendra Singh Mehta, son of Anand Singh Mehta and a resident of district Almora. According to the police, the murder was committed for robbery of a small amount of money. It may be recalled that the CM and the DGP had issued a deadline to the Dehradun Police to solve this murder case. For several days after the murder, the Dehradun Police had remained rather clueless. According to the police, though the accused Mahendra Singh Mehta is from village Pituni in district Almora, at present he was living in THDC Colony in Dehra Khas. The Police also claimed to have recovered the knife used in the incident, Rs 1,670 in cash, a black wallet , a canteen card and documents of a vehicle from the possession of the accused.
It may be recalled that 74 year old Kamlesh Dhawan, who was living alone in Bhandari Bagh had been murdered on 4 March by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. The police claimed that Mehta was a former hotel manager who had lost his job during the Corona pandemic and that he was addicted to alcohol. He saw the board outside the lady’s house which stated that accommodation was available in the house on rent. He showed his interest to the woman and entered her house on this pretext and later murdered the woman.
Police claimed to have reached the killers with the help of WiFi and CCTV leads. According to police revelations, around 200 CCTV cameras were scanned from the spot to reach the murderer Mahendra Singh Mehta. The killer was identified from a CCTV footage in front of the house of the deceased. According to the police disclosure, at around 3:30 pm, the killer strangled the deceased by closing her mouth. During this snatching, the WiFi connection’s cable broke. And this time also came to the fore in the police investigation. In fact, the deceased used to talk to her family members through the WiFi internet call installed at home. But as soon as he snatched away from the killer, the WiFi wire broke. Since then the contact of the deceased with her family members was lost. This lead helped the police to work out the case and identify the culprit according to the CCTV footage at the same time.
According to the police, after this incident, the killer completely ransacked the house and looted about Rs 4 to 5 thousand. According to SSP Dehradun, despite the incident, the killer once again came to the spot on 5 March and wandered around. This was also confirmed by the CCTV camera installed in front of the spot, leading the Police to reach him.