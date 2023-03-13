Doon Police claim to solve murder case of elderly woman, arrests accused

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: The Doon police has finally claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly woman who lived in Bhandari Bagh Colony. The Police has arrested the alleged murderer. According to the police , the murderer is Mahendra Singh Mehta, son of Anand Singh Mehta and a resident of district Almora. According to the police , the murder was committed for robbery of a small amount of money. It may be recalled that the CM and the DGP had issued a deadline to the Dehradun Police to solve this murder case . For several days after the murder , the Dehradun Police had remained rather clueless. According to the police , though the accused Mahendra Singh Mehta is from village Pituni in district Almora, at present he was living in THDC Colony in Dehra Khas. The Police also claimed to have recovered the knife used in the incident, Rs 1,670 in cash, a black wallet , a canteen card and documents of a vehicle from the possession of the accused .

It may be recalled that 74 year old Kamlesh Dhawan, who was living alone in Bhandari Bagh had been murdered on 4 March by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. The police claimed that Mehta was a former hotel manager who had lost his job during the Corona pandemic and that he was addicted to alcohol. He saw the board outside the lady’s house which stated that accommodation was available in the house on rent. He showed his interest to the woman and entered her house on this pretext and later murdered the woman .