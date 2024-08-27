Doon University holds workshop on ‘Healthy Workplace Environment’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Aug: In an initiative reflective of Doon University’s commitment to fostering a positive work culture, a workshop on ‘Creating Happy and Healthy Workplace Environment’ was conducted for the non-teaching staff of the university, here, today.

Such workshops have become a regular event, aiming to uplift the morale and overall well-being of the entire ecosystem. This particular workshop, organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, promoted the university’s ongoing efforts to create a thriving and supportive workplace that encourages both personal and professional growth among its staff members.

At the inaugural session of the workshop, Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal emphasised the positive impact of honesty and dedication on the work culture, stating that every employee’s contribution is crucial to the development of the university.

“A teacher can only deliver effective teaching when the lecture hall is opened on time, cleaned regularly, electricity supply is uninterrupted, and necessary equipment is readily available. The role of non-teaching staff in ensuring these conditions cannot be understated,” she emphasised.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that a healthy tradition of work culture and a cheerful environment within an institution positively impacts the mental and physical health of its employees, and this, in turn, affects their families and society.

Registrar Dr Mangal Singh Mandrawal mentioned that adherence to the university’s act and regulations by all employees would ensure transparency in the work culture, which would positively influence mental health.

Deputy Registrar Durgesh Dimri emphasised the need to treat the university as a family and encourage a team spirit in the work culture.

Chief Speaker Prof Reena Singh suggested starting each day with yoga, pranayama, and positive thoughts. She also recommended wearing good clothes, eating well, making good friends, maintaining friendly behaviour at the workplace, and fostering a spirit of harmony and camaraderie. These practices reflect a healthy mindset and positively influence daily tasks.

Prof Singh urged employees to think about both the interests of their families and the institution, and to work together as a team to create a pleasant environment.

The workshop was conducted by Prof HC Purohit, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, who highlighted that such workshops will continue to be organised in the future to boost employee morale.

The event was attended by Assistant Registrar Devendu Rawat, Assistant Registrar Rohit Joshi, AE Shubham Nautiyal, MN Chamoli, Shilpi Tiwari, Mukul Bahuguna, Abhinav Joshi, Pallavi Bisht, Yogendra Singh Negi, Sandeep Rawat, and all non-teaching staff of the university.