Former Mussoorie Municipal Chairman enquires about Victor Banerjee’s well-being

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 26 Aug: Former Municipal Chairman OP Uniyal and social worker Ganesh Kothari today met film actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Victor Banerjee at his house here and enquired about his health. On this occasion, Victor Banerjee also discussed the changing face of Mussoorie. He said that he has worked in many films and played an important role in the Uttarakhand movement and put the movement on the international platform through his writings.

It may be recalled that 78-year-old Victor Banerjee was admitted to hospital on 14 August due to severe chest pain and was kept in the ICU for two days. After treatment, his health improved, and he was discharged from the hospital. Victor Banerjee is currently living with his family at his home in Mussoorie Cantonment Board area. Banerjee is best known for his roles in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi and his evergreen performances in films like Du Prithibi, Ghare-Baire, Aakrosh and Lathi. He also acted in the 1984 Hollywood film A Passage to India. Banerjee has acted in Hindi, Bengali and English language films.

Former Municipal Chairman OP Uniyal said that Victor Banerjee always expresses his views on the environment and appeals to all the people to protect it. The area where his house is located is very green but these days the noise of vehicles has increased a lot. Parking is being done on the roadside which is causing a lot of problems for him. He demanded that the local and Cantonment Board administration ensure the roadside parking is stopped with immediate effect so that people living in the area can do so peacefully.