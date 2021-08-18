Dr Ashok Wasu leads Summer Valley I Day celebrations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Summer Valley School students rejuvenated their love for the motherland with the celebration of India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

The ceremony started with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Dr Ashok Wasu (Director) in the presence of Col (Dr) Jaswinder Singh (Principal), Parul Goyal (Assistant Director), Sunita Uberoi (Vice Principal), school management and the staff members. This was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

The programme was hosted by Deepali Sharma. Damini Puri made a patriotic speech in English, followed by a speech in Hindi by Bharti Mishra. Sangeeta Gairola sang ‘Aei watan mere azaad rahe tu’.

The programme ended with Col Jaswindar Singh’s speech on the essence of Independence Day. He motivated the teachers to show devotion to their motherland and said that even the smallest of the things done rightly by them, contributed to the well being of the country especially during this testing time of pandemic. He inspired the teachers to do their duty with utmost sincerity and dedication as teachers are the builders of the nation and mentors of the students.