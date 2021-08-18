SBS Varsity celebrates 75th I Day, achievements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University celebrated the 75th Independence Day with fervour and enthusiasm. The programme began with a flag hoisting ceremony by Prof RK Singh (officiating Vice Chancellor) along with Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students Welfare), Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination) and Zorawar Singh (Manager).

The Faculty and Staff of the University sang the National Anthem. The guidelines issued by the Government were strictly adhered to. Prof RK Singh addressed the gathering and awakened everyone’s feeling of pride towards the motherland. He proudly announced that Dr Ishaan Marwaha, alumnus of SBS University, was the personal physiotherapist of Neeraj Chopra, Gold Medal Winner in the Javelin throw event during the recently organised Tokyo Olympic Games.

Priyanka Uniyal anchored the function. Present on the occasion were Prof FC Garg, Dr Luv Kush (Academic Advisor), Heads/In-charges/Coordinators of the Departments, Faculty and Staff members. Capt Nalini Mehrishi and Deepika Ahuja coordinated the programme.