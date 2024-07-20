Dr Basanti Bisht awarded top grade by AIR for Garhwali folk music

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Jul: Padma Shri awardee Dr Basanti Bisht, who is an ‘A’ grade artist of All India Radio Dehradun, has been awarded top grade by All India Radio for Garhwali folk music.

Jagar singer Dr Basanti Bisht was born in Lwani village of district Chamoli. She obtained ‘B’ grade artist mark for Garhwali folk songs in the vocal examination conducted by Akashvani, Najibabad, in 1996. After that, she was awarded ‘B High’ and in the year 2013, ‘A’ grade for folk music.

Top Grade is the highest grade given by All India Radio in the field of music. According to the tradition of All India Radio, she has now received the title of Vidushi.

Today, in the office of All India Radio, Dehradun, Programme Head Shivram Singh Rawat presented a certificate to this effect to Dr Basanti Bisht.

Dr Basanti Bisht was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for her significant contribution in the field of arts. Apart from this, she has many awards to her name.

On this occasion, Assistant Director (Programme) Manjula Negi, Music Section Head Anil Bharti, Programme Executive Rakesh Dhoundiyal, Robin Karmakar and Sunil Singh Karki were also present.