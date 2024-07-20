Nothing wrong in mandatory identification of street venders and stall owners: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a press conference at the Media Centre in the Secretariat here today and briefed the media regarding the Gross Environmental Product Index (GEP Index) that he had launched earlier in the day today. Dhami stated that the GEP Index notified will link the state’s ecology with the economy. He observed Uttarakhand is a state rich in terms of environment and biodiversity and that is blessed with all types of ecosystems available across the globe. He reminded that Uttarakhand is blessed with rivers, glaciers, dense forests, Terai valleys and all kinds of geographical conditions.

During the press conference, responding to the queries of media persons, Dhami stressed that the Char Dham Yatra is being organised keeping the carrying capacity in view. He reminded that a report has been prepared in respect of carrying capacity of the Char Dhams and this will be kept in view in organisation of the Char Dham Yatra. He claimed that the government is conscious and serious over considering the carrying capacity of not only the Char Dham sites but also other religious and tourist sites. In view of the increasing number of pilgrims and tourists, additional infrastructure is being built up but this is also being done keeping carrying capacity in view.

In response to another question, Dhami also stated that the state has appealed to the Centre several times that planning for all the states can’t be based on same factors and issues. Uttarakhand and other hill states have different needs and requirements and for them, it is necessary to plan keeping specific needs in mind. He also reminded that though the population of Uttarakhand is merely 1.25 crore but in view of tourism, pilgrimage, etc., the state receives a floating population of more than even 8 crore at times. The state government is going to appeal to the NITI Aayog and the Finance Commission and other Central bodies and institutions that resources and funds for the state be allocated keeping this factor in view.

CM Dhami also said that the government is serious about not letting anyone misuse the names of Kedarnath, Badrinath or other Dhams and therefore in the cabinet meeting yesterday, it was decided that no one will be permitted to operate trusts and organisations in name of Kedarnath or Badrinath or other Dhams.

Talking about the environment, he also said that many of the perennial rivers and streams and other water resources in the state are drying up due to global warming. The effort of the government is to link various rivers and streams to maintain water flow in them through the year. In response to another question, Dhami also stated that the decision to make it mandatory for the street venders and stall owners to display their names along the Kanwar routes was taken by Uttarakhand Government on 12 July itself and that it is not a case of copying the decision of UP Government but it was announced yesterday after the approval by the cabinet. This decision is taken in view of many cases where the people were hiding their actual identity and were operating business under fictitious names. He asserted that there is nothing wrong in proper and mandatory identification of all the venders and stall owners.

Earlier, briefing the media, the CM said that GEP index has been assessed mainly on the basis of water quality, air quality, number of planted trees and plants, measurement of organic soil area. Developmental schemes have a direct impact mainly on these four components. The GEP index will act as an indicator to assess the impact of developmental schemes on the environment. If there is improvement in this, then an increase in the GEP index will show up which will indicate that the environment in the state is stable. In case of negativity in the environmental quality, then there will be a decline in the GEP index. The Chief Minister said that the efforts made by the state in the context of environment have been appreciated at the national level and Uttarakhand has secured first place in the Sustainable Development Goals Index developed by NITI Aayog in the year 2023-24. It can be concluded that despite the developmental schemes and the spread of industrial activities in the state, the state has succeeded in preserving its environment and ecosystem. Uttarakhand is rich in forests, fresh water, glaciers which makes the state a rich bank of ecosystem services. The GDP of Uttarakhand is Rs 3.33 lakh crore for the year 2023-24.