Gov inaugurates Cardiac Cath Lab at Medical College Base Hospital in Srinagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri Garhwal, 19 July: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday inaugurated the Cardiac Cath Lab built at the Government Medical College Base Hospital of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Srinagar- Garhwal at a cost of Rs 6.35 crore.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Garhwal MP Anil Baluni were also present. After the inauguration of the Cath Lab in the Base Hospital, the main programme was organised in the auditorium of the Medical College.

The Governor addressed the people present on the occasion. He also inaugurated the souvenir of the Medical College, ‘Umang’. Later, he planted a Rudraksh plant in the Medical College campus.

The Governor said that, for the first time, a Cath Lab facility is being inaugurated in the third referral hospital of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Sciences, located in the hilly region of the state. He expressed confidence that it will definitely be beneficial for more than 20 lakh population living in the hill districts as well as lakhs of devotees visiting Chardham and Hemkund Sahib.

He expressed gratitude to all the public representatives, officers, doctors and health workers who actively contribute to the health services of the state and said that due to their continuous efforts and cooperation, this region has been able to achieve this feat. The Governor said that in the coming time, this institute will not only provide the benefit of this facility to the residents of the area but will also maintain service excellence.

He added that there are many important elements in the overall success of a health institution, in which service spirit, work efficiency, cooperation, devotion to duty and determination to keep developing are the main pillars. The leading and best institutions of the world or the country have very good harmony and spirit of hard work among all the members working in them.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government is doing excellent work in the field of health. He claimed that the medical college in Pithoragarh will be ready within a year. About 3700 people come to OPD in hospitals every day. The government has decided to reduce the OPD slip from Rs 29 to Rs 20. The slip of any hospital will be valid in other hospitals as well.

Special guest, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni said that with the construction of this lab in Srinagar, the people of the hills will not have to run to big cities. He recalled that as Rajya Sabha MP, he got ICUs constructed in the hill areas from his MP-LAD fund, which proved to be a boon in the Covid pandemic.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, SSP Lokeshwar Singh, Medical College Principal Dr CMS Rawat, Joint Magistrate Anamika, Head of Cardiology Department, Doon Medical College, Dr Amar Upadhyay, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Kumar and other officers and doctors were also present on the occasion.