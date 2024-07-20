Speaker Bhushan interacts with MP Ajay Bhatt on development issues

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 19 July: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan reached the Haldwani Circuit House on the second day of her Kumaon visit. She paid a courtesy call on Ajay Bhatt, MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. During this meeting, both the leaders discussed various important issues.

On reaching Haldwani, Khanduri was given a grand welcome under the leadership of local MLA Sarita Arya. She expressed her gratitude to all the public representatives and local citizens present. She said that such meetings and dialogues would accelerate the development of the state and public welfare works.

After the meeting, Ritu Khanduri worshiped at the Shaktipeeth Sheetla Mata Temple located at Kathgodam. She prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the state.

Seeing the enthusiasm and awareness among the local workers and the public in various programmes, the Speaker expressed her heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone.

Former State President of Yuva Morcha Gajraj Bisht, Sachin Shah, Gram Pradhan Kalavati Devi, Area Panchayat Member Poonam Goswami, Pramod Bora, Mukesh Bora, Vijay Kaushal, Jeena Manral, Deepashu Jeena, Pankaj Surya, Udit Chaudhary, etc., were present on the occasion.