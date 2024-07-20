Convocation Ceremony of Graphic Era’s International Students to be held on 22 July

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Jul: The Convocation Ceremony of the International Students of Graphic Era Deemed University will be organised on 22 July. Students from 7 countries will be awarded degrees during the ceremony.

The Convocation Ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. in the KP Nautiyal Auditorium. Counsellor of High Commission of Lesotho Thabang Linus Kholumo will grace the occasion as Chief Guest. Students graduating in the year 2024 will receive their degrees. Degree holders include students from Liberia, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, D R Congo, etc. These students have done courses like MBA, MSc, BBA, BSc, BA from Graphic Era Deemed University.

Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Education Attache of Embassy of The Republic of Uganda will also grace the ceremony with their presence.