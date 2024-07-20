Higher Education Faculty to lead Entrepreneurship Development in U’khand

Successful Completion of 1st FMDP Cohort at EDII, Ahmedabad

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 Jul: The inaugural cohort of the 6-day Faculty Mentor Development Programme (FMDP) under the Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana concluded successfully at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, presented participation certificates to the faculty members from various colleges under the Higher Education Department.

On the final day, faculty members presented a 20-point agenda aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in their institutions, detailing plans to establish entrepreneur clubs and engage with local entrepreneurs. Dr Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Professor and Project Director of the Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana, emphasised that the training equips faculties with the skills necessary to create a supportive environment for entrepreneurship within higher education institutions.

Dr Deepak Kumar Pandey, State Nodal Officer of the Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana (DUY), also interacted with participants online, lauding the role of faculty mentors in promoting entrepreneurship in the state. This year, 32 faculty members were trained in the first cohort, with two more cohorts to follow. Each year, EDII trains 90 faculty members from the Higher Education Department under this program. The FMDP, now in its second year, included discussions on the DUY portal, psychometric tests, mentoring, and identifying startup opportunities, alongside visits to Gandhi Ashram and Akshardham temple. Key speakers included Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, Dr Satya Ranjan Acharya, Dr Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Dr Pankaj Bharti, Dr Rajiv Sharma, Dr Baishali Mitra, and Snehal Desai and other faculty from EDII.