Self-Employment – Need of the Times

By Dr AK Srivastava

“Start by doing what’s necessary, then what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” – Saint Francis of Assisi

The population of our country has been increasing with alarming speed since Independence and this situation has caused numerous problems in our social, political and even personal lives. The problem of unemployment is one of the most severe that we have faced all these years. The governments have been trying to shoot this menace of unemployment, but the problem is naturally increasing with the boost in population. Today, we are the most populous nation in the world and almost every sixth person on this planet is an Indian. It is high time to address this problem with the utmost care and understanding. It is unfortunate that most of the young persons want to settle for a government job as they find it suitable and secure with many benefits and less risks. This mindset is to be changed and we have to understand that no government can provide jobs for such an enormous population.

Hence, the most attractive and feasible solution to this problem is – Self-Employment. Self-Employment means that we work for ourselves, and we are masters of our destiny. It can offer us unlimited horizons with amazing possibilities for growth. We don’t work for someone or a boss, but for ourselves. It is a strange fact that in our country the number of educated and unemployed youth is much more than the number of uneducated youth. The problem of unemployment is of two types: 1. Lack of suitable employment according to our qualifications and inclinations. 2. No employment or lack of regular employment.

First of all, our youth have to swallow this fact that getting employment according to qualifications and inclinations in such a populous nation is certainly a challenging job. But education improves our mental facilities and enhances our various skills which should be utilised sagaciously and prudently in self-employment. Education is always an asset not a burden or liability. Hence, self-employment cannot ignore or minimise the value of education. The problem of lack of regular employment can be handled according to our wisdom and needs.

The next wonderful aspect of self-employment is that one becomes a job provider and can help many job seekers according to their requirements and needs. We have reached such a stage that we need job providers, not job seekers. The list of jobs that we can start is very long. Right from car mechanics to bakers, there is no need to provide a list of available opportunities for an entrepreneur ready to accept challenges in life.

The government has introduced numerous schemes and facilities to people who wish to establish small businesses for their self-employment. Skill development programmes and Make in India, National Vocational Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, etc., are prominent initiatives in this direction. Similarly, banks are offering interest free loans, low interest loans and many schemes to support young persons to establish their small set ups and earn money. Here, it is important that one should seek information about government initiatives on websites so that one can get maximum benefits from government assistance.

The New Education Policy offers many courses and opportunities to link education with jobs. Job-oriented education is the key theme of the policy. The government knows that in the future only job-oriented education can translate the dreams of youth into realities of their lives. Schools and colleges are going to be equipped with relevant infrastructure and competent resource persons to guide students so that they can be independent in their lives. The All India Council for Technical Education is busy tailoring such courses which can satisfy the aspirations and ambitions of youth.

India is a country of villages. Due to the lack of proper employment, thousands of people are shifting from villages to cities. This results in complicated problems. Hence, the young people should go back to their villages after receiving education in the cities. The scenario can change drastically if small scale businesses are set up in rural areas.

It is significant to develop some qualities when we handle our own business. First of all, we must be available all the time to cater to the needs of our clients. Our clients can need our services at any time. Then our behaviour should be very polite and courteous. We should be hard working and always keep our knowledge of the work we are doing up to date. Constant effort to enhance competence is a continuous process.

“I do not know anyone who has gotten to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top but should get you pretty near.” – Margaret Thatcher

Similarly, as one’s business grows, one has to develop team spirit and a quality of leadership. It is really very important to cooperate with all the members of the unit to get the optimum result from one’s investment. The ability to take a certain amount of risk is very much required. The biggest risk in the lives of most of the people is that they don’t wish to take risks.

Self-employment is always instrumental in the growth of the economy of the country as job seekers become job providers. They help many more people to flourish in their lives. Small scale industries and cottage industries are a lifeline for villages and countryside dwellers. Ultimately such practices help in the growth of GDP.

Hence, in conclusion, it is evident that self-employment is the need of the times. The younger generation should understand this fact and work in this direction. In fact, self-employment is the key to many problems. It is a gratifying and pleasing journey with unlimited scope for growth and progress.

“Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted.” – David Bly