Dr Gaurav Luthra presented ‘Dr AM Gokhale Award’ at Pune

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Ophthalmologist Dr Gaurav Luthra, Director at Drishti Eye Institute in Dehradun, has been presented the “Dr AM Gokhale Award” for his outstanding contributions to the field of ophthalmology.

The award ceremony took place during The Pune Eyecon 2024, a prestigious conference organized by National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO), Pune, under the aegis of the Maharashtra Ophthalmic Society. Prof AM Gokhale was a highly regarded teacher of Ophthalmology in Mumbai with many achievements to his credit and several of his students progressed to become the doyens of Ophthalmology in the country.

Dr Gaurav Luthra is recognised as one of the leading ophthalmologists in India, and his commitment to advancing the field of eye care has earned him national and international acclaim. The scientific programme at The Pune Eyecon 2024 attracted over 400 delegates and featured discussions by esteemed international experts including Dr Richard Packard, Dr David Murdont, and Dr Fam Han Bor. Their presentations focused on the latest advancements in cataract and refractive surgery, alongside the growing influence of artificial intelligence in ophthalmology. Renowned film star Nana Patekar graced the prize distribution ceremony, adding a special touch to the event.

Dr Luthra’s dedication to innovation and excellence in ophthalmology continues to inspire both his peers and the next generation of eye care professionals. His vision and expertise not only enhance patient outcomes but also contribute to the overall progress of the ophthalmological community.