Dr Sonia Anand Rawat welcomed in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Jan: The Mussoorie unit of the Congress welcomed Dr Sonia Anand Rawat, who has recently joined the party, on her arrival, here, today. On this occasion, Congress party leader and former municipal president Manmohan Singh Mall, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agarwal and Dr Sonia Anand attacked the state and accused local MLA Ganesh Joshi of not having done enough to develop Mussoorie. They said that plans of around Rs 2000 crore have been talked about by the MLA but nothing is visible on the ground. Even the schemes that were launched had not been completed. Many of these were initiated by the earlier Harish Rawat government.

They alleged that the state had been sold into the hands of the mining, liquor and land mafia by the BJP State Government. Recently, many changes had been made in the Excise Department and honest officers were targeted by transferring them.

They added that, after the imposition of model code of conduct, about 600 appointments had been made by the government, about which they would complain to the Election Commission.

It was claimed that, this time, the Congress would form the government with a full majority in the state.

Dr Sonia Anand Rawat said that she had taken membership of Congress as she had faith in the party. She said that Mussoorie MLA and Minister Ganesh Joshi was less social worker and only resorted to rhetoric. The homeless people of Shifan Court had not been provided housing till date. The condition of the roads is bad, but illegal construction and mining is going on in full swing. She said that MLA Ganesh Joshi’s departure from Mussoorie is certain. She added that Dr Harak Singh Rawat would also face a tough fight because the BJP government had completely failed.

She said that she had not claimed a ticket, but if the Congress party believes in her, she would contest the election.

Among those present were Bhagwan Singh Dhanai, councilor Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, former councilor Rami Devi, Tejpal Rauthan, Rajiv Agarwal, NSUI President Jagpal Gusai and Shahrukh Khan.