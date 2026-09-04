Dr Sudhir Kumar assumes charge as Director, ICFRE-FRI Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Dr Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director General (Extension), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has been assigned as Director In-charge of the ICFRE – Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun.

A scientist with 35 years of extensive experience, Dr Kumar has significant national-level contributions in forestry, environmental management, research and institutional administration. During his notable career, he has provided scientific and technical inputs to the Hon’ble Courts, Central and State Governments and their Forest Departments and other stakeholders through scientific studies and services for informed decision-making and sustainable development.

Since 2020, he has served as Deputy Director General (Extension), ICFRE, strengthening extension activities and dissemination of scientific knowledge. He is also the Chief Vigilance Officer of ICFRE.

His leadership is expected to further strengthen ICFRE – FRI’s efforts in forestry research, education, technical services and stakeholder engagement.