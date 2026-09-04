Welham Girls’ School wins 8th Diamond Jubilee Invitational Basketball Tournament

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Welham Girls’ School hosted the 8th Diamond Jubilee Invitational Basketball Tournament from 31 August to 2 September 2026, bringing together eight girls’ basketball teams from schools across India. The tournament concluded with the Welham Girls’ School Blue Team emerging as champions after defeating Pinegrove School, Solan, 45–19, in the final.

The three-day tournament saw participation from Pathways World School, Gurugram; Pinegrove School, Solan; Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, Jaipur; Woodstock School, Mussoorie; St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun; Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, Dehradun; and two teams from Welham Girls’ School, the Blue Team and White Team.

The final, played on 2 September, saw the Welham Girls’ School Blue Team establish a strong lead over Pinegrove School, Solan, securing the championship with a decisive 45–19 victory.

Ananya Vishal Thakkar of Welham Girls’ School was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award for her outstanding performance throughout the competition. Sukhman Kaur of Pinegrove School, Solan, received the Most Promising Player of the Tournament award.

SK Tyagi, Headmaster, Col Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, presented the championship trophy, tokens and individual awards to the players and officials.

The tournament brought together young basketball players from leading schools in the country, providing a platform for competitive sport while fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among participating teams. For Welham Girls’ School, hosting the tournament also reflects its continued commitment to providing students with opportunities to compete at a high level and engage with sporting talent from across the country.