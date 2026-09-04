Subodh Uniyal orders action on pharmacists’ demands

Garhwal Post Bureu

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Health and Medical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal chaired a meeting at the Secretariat here today with representatives of the Diploma Pharmacists’ Association to discuss their five-point charter of demands. It may be recalled that the association had earlier announced a phased agitation from 17 August citing lack of action on their issues. During the meeting, representatives shared the detailed demands, which include granting pay scale equivalent to first promotion after ten years of service, operationalising 391 pharmacy officer posts already created for health sub-centres, implementing Pharmacy Practice Regulation 2015, authorising pharmacy officers to provide prescribed medicines in the absence of doctors, and clearing pending dues related to Char Dham duty along with improving arrangements.

The minister listened to the demands seriously and held point-wise discussions with officials. On the demand for pharmacists appointed after 2009 to be given pay scale benefits equivalent to first promotion under ACP, he directed the department to examine the matter in line with Government of India service rules and provide information accordingly. He emphasised that given the difficult geographical conditions of the state, the government’s intent is to provide the best possible health facilities to people in remote and mountainous areas, where pharmacy officers play a crucial role in delivering primary health services. He instructed the department to furnish proposals for the 391 pharmacy officer posts created earlier for sub-centres.

On the implementation of Pharmacy Practice Regulation 2015 and authorising pharmacy officers to provide medicines in the absence of doctors, Uniyal directed that a report be submitted within a week. The DG Health informed that a committee has already been constituted in this regard. Expressing displeasure over non-payment of pending dues for Char Dham duty, the minister instructed the department to improve its functioning and ensure clearance of all dues within 15 days. He stressed that pharmacy officers are an important link in health services and their genuine issues must be resolved in accordance with rules.

Among those present at the meeting were Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Health Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General, Health, Sunita Tamta, Additional Secretary Ganga Prasad, other officials and representatives of the Diploma Pharmacists’ Association.