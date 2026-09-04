Roadways Tempo Traveller overturns after brake failure in Mussoorie, 17 injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 3 Sep: A major accident was narrowly averted on the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road near Galogi Dhar on Thursday when an Uttarakhand Roadways tempo traveller suddenly suffered brake failure. The driver, in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from plunging into a gorge, steered it towards the hillside. The vehicle collided with the hill and overturned on the road, leaving 17 passengers injured. One passenger reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The accident triggered panic at the spot, with passengers crying for help. Commuters and local residents immediately stopped their vehicles and rushed to the overturned tempo traveller. With their help, passengers trapped inside the vehicle were pulled out. Soon after receiving information, Mussoorie police reached the spot and the injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

According to the driver, the vehicle was travelling from Mussoorie towards Dehradun when its brakes suddenly failed. He tried to control the vehicle, but as the situation worsened, he deliberately turned it towards the hillside to prevent it from heading towards the gorge. The vehicle hit the hillside and overturned.

The driver said that had he not turned the vehicle towards the hill, it could have plunged into the gorge, potentially resulting in a much more serious accident.

A passenger said everything had been normal until the vehicle suddenly overturned. The passengers had hardly any time to react, following which panic and screams erupted inside the vehicle. Local people soon reached the spot and helped evacuate the injured passengers.

Mussoorie Kotwali Inspector Devendra Chauhan said police have started an investigation into the accident. Preliminary information suggests that brake failure may have caused the incident. The exact cause will be established after a detailed investigation. Police are examining all aspects related to the accident.