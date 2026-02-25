Drishti Eye Institute installs India’s 1st ICL Guru with Ultra High-Frequency UBM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Feb: In a major step forward for refractive eye care, Drishti Eye Institute has installed the ICL Guru along with an ultra high-frequency UBM system. This advanced combination is believed to be among the first of its kind in India for achieving highly precise Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) sizing. The new system, installed on 17 February, marks a significant technological upgrade in implantable lens surgery in the region.

ICL surgery is a widely accepted solution for patients with high spectacle numbers, thin corneas, or those unsuitable for laser procedures like LASIK. One of the most important factors in ICL surgery is selecting the correct lens size, as improper sizing can affect long-term safety and visual stability.

The ICL Guru system, when combined with ultra high-frequency UBM technology, allows doctors to directly measure the internal structures of the eye, especially the sulcus-to-sulcus diameter. Unlike traditional methods that rely on estimation, this system provides clear, high-resolution images of the eye’s anterior segment, helping in accurate and customised lens selection.

For patients, this means greater precision, improved safety, and more predictable results. The advanced imaging reduces guesswork, improves surgical planning, and lowers the chances of complications related to incorrect lens sizing. Patients can expect better long-term visual stability and greater confidence in their ICL procedure.

The new system was inaugurated by Dr Gaurav Luthra, a leading refractive surgeon known for his expertise and commitment to advanced eye care. Under his leadership, Drishti Eye Institute has consistently adopted modern technologies to enhance patient safety and surgical outcomes.