Educationists gather to Preserve, Enrich Regional Languages at SGRRU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Aug: A two-day National Conference has been organised jointly by Shri Guru Ram Rai University and Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Union Ministry of Education, on ‘Role of Scientific and Technical Terminology in Quality and Innovative Research Education: A Perspective on NEP-2020’. Specialists from ten universities delivered lectures on the subject. More than 500 participants from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, etc., took part.

The National Conference was initiated at the auditorium of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, a constituent college of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, here, by Chief Guest, Director General, Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dr Durgesh Pant, Guest of Honour, Chairman, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Union Ministry of Education, Prof Dr Girish Nath Jha, and Vice Chancellor, Guru Ram Rai University, Dr Uday Singh Rawat, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Dr Durgesh Pant said that the local and regional languages of even the smallest and the remotest part of the country are precious. In order to save them from extinction, the government and local residents must make joint efforts. Due to changing circumstances, many local and regional languages are on the verge of extinction. He pointed out that, in the National Education Policy-2020, emphasis has been laid on the preservation and enrichment of local and regional languages and also to give equal importance as well as rights to all the languages.

Vice Chancellor Dr Uday Singh Rawat highlighted the achievements of the University in the field of preservation and enrichment of local and regional languages. He reminded that Shri Guru Ram Rai University is also running courses in Garhwali Language at the graduate and postgraduate levels. He appealed to the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology to allocate funds and resources for the faculty of the university to write books in regional languages.

Guest of Honour Prof Dr Girish Nath Jha underlined the urgency of preserving and enriching the regional languages of Uttarakhand to save the rich cultural heritage. He reminded that the government is running various programmes for the preservation of Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari and other regional languages. It was mandatory, now, to impart education in mother language. He urged those present to accept the responsibility of teaching the new generation to speak and write in regional languages.

Head, Department of Sanskrit, SD College, Ambala, Dr Ashutosh Angiras threw light on the importance of Sanskrit.

HOD, Centre for French and Francophone Studies, JNU, Prof Sushant Kumar Mishra; Professor Omnath Bimali, Deptartment of Sanskrit, University of Delhi; Professor of Physics, Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi University, Prof Partha Sarathi also expressed their views.

Director, Innovation & Incubation Centre, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Prof (Dr) Dwarika Prasad Maithani, proposed the vote of thanks.

Chief Editor, Publication, Innovation & Incubation Centre and Coordinator, Entrepreneurship Cell, SGRRU, and local Coordinator of the Conference, Prof (Dr) Pooja Jain provided information on the work being done by the University to fulfill the guidelines of the New Education Policy 2020.

The event was anchored by Dr Pooja Jain and Dr Deepika Joshi. Significant roles were also played by Registrar Dr Deepak Sahni, Dr Manoj Gahlot, Dr RP Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Dr Pankaj Chamoli, Dr Pallavi Gupta, Dr Asha Bala, Dr Sheeba, Dr Priyanka, Dr Priya Pandey, Dr Anuja Rohilla, etc.