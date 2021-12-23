Election Commission team to hold meetings in Doon today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: A team of the Election Commission of India is coming to Dehradun tomorrow to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand.

The team will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. Those expected to come tomorrow to Dehradun include Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey and senior officers of the Commission.

This team will hold various review meetings on 23-24 December. On 23 December, the team will arrive in Dehradun and hold a meeting with the representatives of political parties at Hotel LP Villa. This will be followed by a presentation by the District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police. In addition, a presentation will also be made by the Chief Electoral Officer, Sowjanya, and the State Nodal Police Officer on the preparations made for holding the state assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

On 24 December, besides seeking information about SWEEP activities in the state, the team will also interact with specially-abled persons, a delegation of youth, women and some voters above 80 years of age. After this, there will be a meeting with the election expenditure monitoring agencies. The Election Commission team is expected to hold a final meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. The tour will end with a media briefing by the Election Commission on 24 December.