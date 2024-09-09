Employees working for 10 to 30 years felicitated

Graphic Era celebrates 32nd Foundation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sept: The 32nd Foundation Day of Graphic Era University was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala encouraged everyone to work together for taking the university to newer heights.

On the occasion of Foundation Day, Silver Jubilee Anniversary program was organised in the Convention Centre of Graphic Era. In this grand event, officials, employees, ex- employees and many renowned personalities who have been connected with Graphic Era directly and indirectly and have been giving their valuable support to Graphic Era since it’s inception were felicitated. Graphic Era honoured them by giving mementos and gifts . Chief Patron RC Ghanshala and President of Graphic Era Educational Society Lakshmi Ghanshala were also honoured for their unwavering support. In the program, employees who have been working in Graphic Era for more than 25 years including PRO PC Barthwal, Attendant Praveen Kumar, Graphic Designer Arvind Pujari, Deputy Registrar Anil Kumar Chauhan, Senior Admin Officer DS Rawat, Supervisor Saket Chaturvedi, Librarian Deepak Singh Rawat, driver Maksood Alam, mess incharge Govind Prasad Chandra, mess worker Devender Prasad Kala were felicitated.

Naveen Kumar, Satish Sharma, Varun Agarwal, Col Anil Nayar, Prashant Arora, Ginni Vasudeva, Shalini Batra, Ritu Wasan, Anuj Panwar, Shikha, Anurag Goyal, Hitendra Saxena, Prof SR Khanduja, Harjeet Singh, Jitender Singh were also felicitated. Dr Ghanshala sang ‘ek pyaar ka nagma hai maujo ki rawani hai… Jindagi or kuch bhi nahi teri meri kahani hai…’ which was showered with claps and cheers from the audience.

Earlier, in Prof KP Nautiyal auditorium a felicitation program was organised. Officials, faculty members and workers who have been working in Graphic Era for 10 to 30 years were honoured with mementos and gifts. A huge cake was cut to celebrate the Foundation Day. Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chief Patron RC Ghanshala, President of Graphic Era Educational Society Lakshmi Ghanshala and Vice Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Rakhi Ghanshala cut the cake along with officials of both the universities and employees working for more than 20 years.

While addressing the program, Dr Ghanshala said that in this exciting journey of 30 years, the support of people from the very start has played a significant role in making it memorable. That is why it’s important to honour these people. Dr. Ghanshala said that the contribution of all employees including big and small employees is important for the growth of any institution. Graphic Era understands the needs of it’s valuable employees and tries to support them in every way possible.

Dr Ghanshala expressed his happiness on Graphic Era Deemed University securing 52nd rank in the top 100 universities of the country and all the seats of Graphic Era Medical College getting filled in the first counselling. He said that for taking Graphic Era to the newer heights of success everyone must work together.

In this program, 474 faculty members, officials and workers working for 10 to 30 years were felicitated. Dr Amal Shankar Shukla from Computer Science, Dr Manish Bisht from Management, Dr Shalini Singh from Electronics and Communication, Dean Academics Dr Manoj Chandra Lohani and staff members including Office Assistant HC Patni, peon Om Prakash, security guard Satyendra Singh Rawat, lab assistant Navneet Raturi, housekeeper Chinu, Anita, Guddi, Jay Prakash, etc., were also felicitated. On this occasion, a short film based on Dr Ghanshala was also screened.