Nobility Displayed

The 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris that will conclude on 8 September are the 17th in the series. The Indian contingent has performed exceedingly well, building even further on its record of past Paralympic Games. Over the years, these games have not just emerged from the shadows of the Olympic Games that precede them but established a unique identity of their own in inspirational terms. Nothing highlights this more than the spectator turnout in Paris and the general enthusiasm displayed. It is an acknowledgement of the fact that all the participating athletes do not just represent talent and effort, but also the extraordinary courage to rise above adverse circumstances. There can be no better exhibition of humanity’s best qualities.

Should not this be the best message for a world that is tormented by the negative impact of greedy and self-serving politics? Why cannot the common people exhibit a similar spirit as seen at the games. The athletes contested for medals, but their effort indicated how it was primarily a victory over their circumstances, even if they did not make it to the podium. And the support they received from their staff – the coaches, guides, assistants, etc., was hugely inspirational. The same empathetic spirit was visible among all those running the show – involving so much more than just the strict officiating at the Olympics.

What keeps the world from adopting this caring attitude in dealing with its many problems? Will it not take civilisation to greater heights? Are the problems of hunger, deprivation, war, exploitation, etc., not similar to the ‘handicaps’ faced by individuals? Perhaps, the process that brought humanity to come together so strikingly at the Paralympics should be studied and replicated. In many parts of the world, including India, large sections of the populace will not have witnessed the Paralympics. They should be given the opportunity to see these through documentary screenings to recognise their own innate potential. The difficulties they face can similarly be overcome. They just need to internalise the spirit of the Paralympics, as much as that of the competitive Olympics.