Growing environmental concerns & how public relations can create awareness

By Arun Kumar Singhal

If one Googles to find the definition of public relations or PR, it shows, “Public relations is the techniques and strategies for managing how information about an individual or company is disseminated to the public and media. The goals are to disseminate important company news or events, maintain a brand image, and put a positive spin on negative events to minimise their fallout.”

Besides polishing the image of an individual, company, organisation, or event, the role of public relations is much more. A core societal function of PR is to provide information to the public, thereby contributing to public understanding of political and social issues in the right context.

Being a founding member of the Dehradun Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) formed way back in the mid-1990s, I have always advocated the power of meaningful information dissemination in the interest of all. It is with this belief that I am writing this piece to share my thoughts and observations on the magic wand a PR practitioner has in moulding public opinion as much as the media does these days for all right and wrong reasons. Without prejudice to anyone, let me dwell on a meaningful discussion of how growing environmental concerns can be effectively addressed by good public relations, for creating awareness holds importance in today’s perspective, especially for subjects like the environment.

What I have stated is nothing new, but I am bringing together some important facts as a reminder of how the continuously degrading environment is pushing us to the wall each day and moment. Some bone-chilling facts that I will be sharing in the following lines may surprise some, but unfortunately, they are true, and I feel beyond the words “grave”. If not addressed now, the word “grave” can actually become a grave for mankind! So that is the kind of gravity-deteriorating environment it holds. I feel responsible as someone in the field of writing to do my bit in awareness creation that we all know but need reminders. I hope this one works for some!

While penning down this piece, I wondered where to start from, for the subject is so diverse, in-depth, and interlinked with many aspects. Leaving any part untouched would be an injustice to the cause.

Coupled with the topic interlinking it to another very important aspect: the role of public relations in information dissemination and creating awareness related to growing environmental concerns. So let me first briefly touch upon the growing environmental concerns, and later in this write-up, touch upon the role of public relations in creating awareness.

Growing environmental concerns:

If we look at our Sanatan Dharma, also known as Hinduism, it has a long history of intertwining with nature and the environment. Sages worshipped Mother Nature and her manifestations, such as the sun, moon, stars, rivers, mountains, and trees. Why is it that we have forgotten the values of our culture? Is greed our very existence? Are we so dumbheaded that we are axing the branch on which we are sitting? There are some basic facts that need to be pondered.

As a worshipper of nature myself, I feel that wherever and whenever a human being has fiddled with the very fabric of nature for personal gains or in greed, destruction has surmounted. Numerous examples support this. Flash floods, tsunamis, landslides, land subsidence, forest fires, earthquakes, growing heat waves, and other environmental menaces—even changing patterns of the seasons and mindless development where jungles are being converted into concrete ones and exploitation of natural resources—are a few of the many examples of human interference with nature in all the wrong ways. A big cause of worry!

As per data from the United States Environment Protection Agency, numerous human diseases and conditions have been linked with exposures to environmental contaminants, some more strongly than others. Examples of diseases or conditions with suggestive or growing evidence that environmental contaminants may be a risk factor include behavioural and neurodevelopmental disorders in children, neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes, reproductive disorders, and renal disease.

It would not be wrong to say that the COVID-19 pandemic is also part of a disaster that was triggered by greed. We see that devastating natural disasters, extreme weather events, and health issues, as mentioned above, have resulted in deteriorating environmental conditions, killing and displacing tens of thousands of people and livestock across the world that are only growing.

To further substantiate the above, as I write these lines, I remember watching a documentary on television of real facts by world-renowned naturalist David Attenborough during the unforgettable and formidable lockdown period when pandemic COVID-19 struck the globe. I am sure what I saw in the film, which I will mention in the lines ahead, should be an eye-opener.

The film “A Life on Our Planet” outlined how steeply the health of the planet has declined in our lifetime. It also makes grim predictions for the future, should humanity continue on its current path of exploiting nature.

The film mapped out how humanity’s wanton destruction of nature will render the planet totally degraded and barren, uninhabitable for millions of people, and bring biodiversity populations crashing. Since the 1950s, animal populations have more than halved, while domestic birds’ populations have skyrocketed; 70% of the mass of birds on the planet are domestic birds, mostly chickens. Humans account for over one-third of the weight of mammals on Earth. A further 60% of animals are those that are raised for us to eat. The rest, “from mice to whales”, make up just 4%. Domestic animals require vast swathes of land, and half of the fertile land on the planet is now farmland.

Humans cut down up to 15 billion trees per year; this is just one facet of the planet’s degradation thanks to humans, which has resulted in 30% of fish stocks being fished to critical levels and freshwater populations declining by over 80%. The Arctic, one of the coldest and most remote places on Earth, has experienced summer sea ice reducing by 40% in 40 years.

The horrifying predictions that were projected for the 2030s, 2040s, 2050s, 2080s, and 2100s are summarised as below:

2030s: If deforestation in the Amazon rainforest continues, it will degrade to a point where it can no longer produce enough moisture, transforming into a dry savanna. Not only will this decimate the biodiversity in the rainforest, but it will also alter the global water cycle.

Additionally, the Arctic will start experiencing ice-free summers. Without the white ice caps, less of the sun’s energy will be reflected back into space, which will accelerate global warming.

2040s: In the North, frozen permafrost soils will thaw, releasing methane into the atmosphere.

2050s: As the oceans continue to heat and become more acidic, coral reefs around the world will bleach and die. This will cause fish populations to crash, which will affect millions of people who rely on the ocean for their livelihoods.

2080s: Global food production will enter a crisis as soils become exhausted by overuse. Pollinating insects will disappear, and the weather will become more unpredictable.

2100s: The planet will be four degrees Celsius warmer, rendering large parts of the Earth uninhabitable and leaving millions of people homeless. Scientists predict that the sixth mass extinction will be well underway at this point, causing irreversible damage to the planet. The security and stability of the Holocene era—our “Garden of Eden,” as Attenborough calls it—will be lost.

So, with these alarm bells ringing loud and clear, is it not high time to act before doomsday strikes us?

With this said, and against all the odds that we are facing or may face, my optimism still remains. The only silver lining that I see is that all is not lost; we still have time to halt and even reverse the damage we have caused to the planet. A few fairly simple and feasible solutions include stabilising the global population; sustainable living; shifting to clean and renewable energy as far as possible; restoring biodiversity; and an immediate halt to mindless deforestation and rampant development converting real jungles to concrete ones, among many other vices.

It is time we re-examine our relationship with nature, working with it instead of against it, to restore our planet to its former glory and lead it away from destruction.

The role of public relations in awareness creation:

Public relations, or public relations management as stated earlier is an effort to build effective communication with the community to achieve set goals. The public relations as a strategic management function, can drive positive change.

With this said, the time to rise has come. It is not only the work of governments to tackle the issue. While they should definitely mend certain policies in favour of the environment, the responsibility is to be shared by each one of us. In this drive, every individual counts; no effort is small. Even a minuscule initiative can drive big results. Needless to say, if one is physically incompetent to contribute, let us contribute towards changing the mindsets of our communities and definitely of ourselves. A mindset change is the first and foremost requirement for the success of any initiative that we plan, including a safe and healthy environment.

Undoubtedly, while we all should contribute to spreading information that can have a positive social impact, organisations like the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) and various NGO and social groups can play a big role. The role of changemakers. A change-maker that crafts successful narratives and facilitates a positive mindset towards the environment, sustainable development, and the well-being of the entire universe.

Public relations should not just be limited to writing effective scripts to blow up the image of a company or individual or counter crises if confronted, but it actually stands for more. When I say more, it means going beyond writing to crafting successful narratives for the greater good of mankind.

An important job for a public relations organisation is to tackle crisis management. It’s time for PR practitioners to rise to tackle more stringent crisis management than what they tackle for organisations to protect their client’s reputations. This time around, it is time to protect the very existence of mankind. It’s time public relations played a key role in the environmental crisis by being a mind-set changer.

What more can public relations do? Well, it can educate and inspire the masses to lead to a positive change in the context of growing environmental concerns. A few other initiatives can be taken in the following ways:

Public awareness for environmental management: In modern times, humans are so busy achieving their goals that they are least bothered about what is happening in their surroundings and its impact on the environment. Here, it is essential to spread awareness among the public and help develop sensitivity and awareness towards environmental issues. An example of a major initiative by the present government towards a clean and safe environment is the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Environmental PR: The practice of environmental PR focusses specifically on communicating the needs of the environment. Creating awareness through communicating environmental issues, such as the problem with plastic pollution and unsustainable practices within the built environment.

Today, many companies will have environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments; now is the time to publicise this messaging.

Environmental PR is a crucial piece of the puzzle to connect organisations to their audience and help drive positive behaviour change with the planet in mind.

Role of Public Relations in Wildlife Conservation: Declines in biodiversity are imminent. Habitat destruction and hunting remain the largest overarching threats to wildlife. It is important to proactively promote positive public attitudes towards wildlife so that pro-environmental policies are supported. It is also essential to educate and empower those in urban areas or those who do not interact with wildlife directly to support conservation policies.

“Switch for an hour at home” implores the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Earth Hour campaign. Every March since 2007, WWF has conducted a global effort to convince individuals to turn off their lights for 1 hour on 1 day of the year. Developed and run by the advertising agency Leo Burnett Sidney (Sison 2013), the Earth Hour campaign aims to convey a symbolic message of collective action to protect the natural environment, which WWF claims is “driving major legislative changes” and can “spark global conversations on protecting nature.”

The role of public relations in climate change politics: Public relations is clearly a major organisational actor in climate politics. Their efforts range from running short-lived advertising campaigns to multi-year information and influence campaigns. The impact of these campaigns is hard to ascertain. However, these efforts have instantiated cultural concepts such as “coal country” or “carbon footprint” into the taken-for-granted discourse on climate change.

The power of public relations in educating the young towards the environment: Public relations can play a big role in educating the younger generation to tell them of the hard reality of life and the earth their present generation is going to hand them over. Ignite their minds to spur up a thinking movement to see that the earth and environment they inherit are clean, safe, and liveable.

Environmental education campaigns from nursery to university levels can create a big change. In different countries, lots of PR campaigns have been held for the environment.

Undoubtedly, public relations is a vital tool in creating awareness, managing crises, providing useful information for measuring outcomes, and creating emotional bonds.

Equipped with a variety of tools, including annual reports, brochures, and magazines for both employees and the public, Web sites to show the good things they’re doing, speeches, blogs, and podcasts, some of the most commonly used PR tools include press releases, news conferences, and publicity, sponsorships, product placements, and social media, which generate a lot of positive PR. So, with all these powers of creating a positive perception and influencing public thinking, the role of public relations in growing environmental awareness is massive. The list and scope of public relations are, therefore, huge.

It would be best if we all, in our different ways, got up to do good public relations, i.e., the spread of the right information on key issues that affect us all. Don’t wait for others to show the way. Rise up and act, for no effort is big or small. It’s the need of the hour and in our own interest.

This piece of writing, I hope, has provided a glimpse of the bigger picture, though many aspects and dimensions need focus. Let’s hope we rise up to take on the challenge and not fall prey to our greed. Last but not least, influencers and PR practitioners need to touch on this subject more often in the interest of all.